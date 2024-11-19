Election 2024: Current economic woes worse than 1999-2000 crisis – Goosie Tanoh

Goosie Tanoh, Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee on Employment and Job Creation, has launched a scathing critique of the Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of exacerbating Ghana's economic challenges.

Speaking on The Point of View on Channel One TV with Bernard Avle, Tanoh described the current economic crisis as worse than the difficulties experienced between 1999 and 2000.

Tanoh credited the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) government with steering Ghana away from the brink of collapse during its tenure.

“It saved this country from becoming a failed state,” he emphasized.

He attributed the nation's economic woes to systemic failures, faulting the government for its inability to address deep-rooted structural issues.

Tanoh argued that meaningful progress requires a shift from short-term fixes to long-term, sustainable solutions.

The comments come amid growing discontent over the country’s economic trajectory, adding to the debate over leadership and economic management ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“What was the debt-to-GDP ratio in those days? There’s no more HIPC at the moment, all you have is the G20 framework, OCC and the Eurobond. The reality of the matter is that whether it is PNDC, NDC or New Patriotic Party (NPP), the problems we have are structural. And people keep saying that but they refuse to address it.”

He advocated the NDC’s 24-hour initiative as a means to revitalize the economy.

“One of the reasons why the 24-hour economy is being promoted and utilised as a benchmark for transformation is that you have to achieve the efficiencies in this economy that allow you to go and expand your productive output and the only way you do is to harness those resources.”

