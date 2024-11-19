Bono Regional Minister intensifies campaign for Bawumia, NPP PCs

With barely three weeks to this year’s general elections, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has intensified her community-based political campaigns across the length and breadth of the region.

This is to galvanize more support for the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and parliamentary candidates.

During her rounds, the Regional Minister, who is usually accompanied by some party executives, engages residents in an open discussion, and allows them to ask questions bothering them.

She also uses the occasion to enumerate the various lifesaving and flagship government interventions introduced by the Akufo-Addo – Bawumia government in the last eight years.

At Chiraa in the Sunyani West constituency where the minister’s campaign trail recently landed, she called on the electorate to vote massively for Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the parliamentary candidate for the area.

Madam Owusu Banahene highlighted the impressive track records of both candidates, describing them as the best choice for advancing the region’s development, and ensuring a prosperous future for all.

Economic reforms

According to her, Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and expertise have been instrumental in driving national progress, particularly through his commitment to economic reforms and digitalization.

The minister emphasized the Vice-president’s efforts to modernize Ghana’s economy, and create opportunities for a more inclusive society, saying "Dr. Bawumia has shown his capability through innovative solutions and a vision that propels Ghana forward, adding that: “His policies have set a solid foundation for economic stability and growth."

Touching on the need for Sunyani West to vote massively for the NPP parliamentary candidate, Mr. Baffour Awuah, the Bono Regional Minister touted his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his constituents.

She said Mr. Baffour Awuah had over the years been consistent in championing policies that uplift communities and improve living standards.

"His work speaks volumes about his loyalty and commitment to his people. He has always prioritized the welfare of his constituents, making him a valuable representative for the people of Sunyani West,” Madam Owusu Banahene added.

She also reminded the electorate to be mindful of the need to ensure a peaceful electioneering to safeguard the country’s democratic process, saying: "As we rally for our preferred candidates, let us do so with respect for one another. Our community thrives when we maintain peace and work together toward our shared goals."