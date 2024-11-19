I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has firmly stated that he will not step down from his position, despite the team’s recent challenges, including a 2-1 defeat to Niger in their final Group F match.

Addressing calls for his resignation, Addo emphasized that he has come too far in his coaching journey to let the pressure influence his decision.

He made it clear that the criticism and demands for his departure would not sway him, asserting his commitment to leading the national team forward.

“I'm not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I'd never have become a player or even a coach. If you know where I have come from as a person to arrive at this job, you won’t even ask about my resignation. People shouting and telling me to resign can’t affect me,” Addo noted.

He admitted the team’s challenges but pointed to some positive performances and urged the media and fans to support the players instead of blaming them.

“We started okay but conceded a goal from a set piece. We were aware because the last time we met, they scored from a corner. Surely, we have to defend these set pieces better. It seems everything is going against us. There are some positives, especially from players who hadn't played before but did well today.”

“The media has the power to control the narratives of games, not only the results. You have the power to lift somebody,” he stated. “I really need you to leave the players alone because they gave us everything,” Addo said.

He further called for peace ahead of the December polls.

