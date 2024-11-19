ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics

  Tue, 19 Nov 2024
General News I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics
TUE, 19 NOV 2024

Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo has firmly stated that he will not step down from his position, despite the team’s recent challenges, including a 2-1 defeat to Niger in their final Group F match.

Addressing calls for his resignation, Addo emphasized that he has come too far in his coaching journey to let the pressure influence his decision.

He made it clear that the criticism and demands for his departure would not sway him, asserting his commitment to leading the national team forward.

“I'm not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I'd never have become a player or even a coach. If you know where I have come from as a person to arrive at this job, you won’t even ask about my resignation. People shouting and telling me to resign can’t affect me,” Addo noted.

He admitted the team’s challenges but pointed to some positive performances and urged the media and fans to support the players instead of blaming them.

“We started okay but conceded a goal from a set piece. We were aware because the last time we met, they scored from a corner. Surely, we have to defend these set pieces better. It seems everything is going against us. There are some positives, especially from players who hadn't played before but did well today.”

“The media has the power to control the narratives of games, not only the results. You have the power to lift somebody,” he stated. “I really need you to leave the players alone because they gave us everything,” Addo said.

He further called for peace ahead of the December polls.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Current economic woes worse than 1999-2000 crisis – Goosie Tanoh Election 2024: Current economic woes worse than 1999-2000 crisis – Goosie Tanoh

2 hours ago

I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics I won’t resign – Otto Addo tells critics

5 hours ago

NDC to expose 'master brain' behind NPP’s election rigging plot tomorrow NDC to expose 'master brain' behind NPP’s election rigging plot tomorrow

5 hours ago

I was a charcoal seller, but education changed me — Ursula defends Free SHS I was a charcoal seller, but education changed me — Ursula defends Free SHS

7 hours ago

Reverend Father Robert Afayuri , a Catholic Priest sensitizing the youth on violent extremism Election 2024 will test Ghana's democratic strength – Catholic Priest

8 hours ago

V/R: Former Ketasco student allegedly commits suicide at Hevedzi V/R: Former Ketasco student allegedly commits suicide at Hevedzi

8 hours ago

Election 2024: Mahama leads with 51.9% in latest poll Election 2024: Mahama leads with 51.9% in latest poll

8 hours ago

Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia has tarnished his reputation; his actions bad, treading on dangerous ground – Alan Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia has tarnished his reputation; his actions bad, t...

9 hours ago

The sins of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are still fresh, It's time for real change to reset the nation—GFL The sins of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are still fresh, It's time for real change to...

10 hours ago

Opambour has no ‘paracetamol’ – Okatakyie Afrifa on powers of popular Clergyman Opambour has no ‘paracetamol’ – Okatakyie Afrifa on powers of popular Clergyman

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line