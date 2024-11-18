Move beyond lip service and take action for lasting peace – Pilot Queen Princess Duncan urges Ghanaians

Pilot Queen Princess Duncan, a board member of the Centre of Awareness for Global Peace Mission and the Deputy CEO of COA Research and Manufacturing Limited, has called on Ghanaians to take concrete steps toward fostering peace, emphasizing that true peace transcends all boundaries and connects people globally.

Speaking at the launch of the Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace, Queen Pilot Duncan urged Ghanaians to come together with a shared purpose to pursue lasting peace, not just for themselves, but for future generations. She highlighted that, despite efforts made over the years, the world continues to be plagued by conflict and division.

“The time for lip service is over. We need to take bold actions that go beyond discussion and lead to real steps towards peace. This is a global issue that affects all of us, and we must work together to bridge divides and build a more peaceful world,” she said.

Queen Pilot Duncan pointed out that the Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace is a turning point, designed to create a framework for action that transcends national and cultural boundaries. She noted that peace is not a mere concept, but a reality that can be achieved if individuals and nations take responsibility for their actions and work toward the common good.

“We have a duty as citizens to understand the true meaning of life, the purpose of humanity, and the values that bind us together as a nation and as a global community,” she stressed.

She also appealed to traditional and religious leaders to play a key role in promoting peace by instilling the values of love and truth in families, schools, workplaces, and communities. These foundational values, she argued, are essential for creating a peaceful world.

“The seeds of peace must be planted in every facet of society. It is up to all of us parents, educators, religious leaders, and community members to teach and live these values. By doing so, we will create a future where peace is not just an ideal but a reality,” Queen Pilot Duncan concluded.

The launch of the Blueprint for Sustainable Global Peace marked a significant step in the mission to promote peace and unity across the globe, urging individuals to move beyond words and take meaningful action to create a harmonious world for all.