2024 elections: ‘I believe the leader for Ghana now is Bawumia’ — Kufuor woos voters for NPP

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on Ghanaians to rally behind Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Delivering a an address on Sunday, November 17, Kufuor expressed his strong belief in Dr. Bawumia’s ability to lead the country into a prosperous future.

“At every point in time, one leader emerges, leading the people to do amazing things. I believe the leader for Ghana now is Dr. Bawumia,” Kufuor stated emphatically.

He urged all eligible voters to turn out in their numbers to cast their ballots, cautioning against apathy, which he warned could lead to unfavorable outcomes.

“If you don’t vote, others will vote and may not vote for the leader you may want, and that would drive us all into avoidable difficulties,” he said.

Kufuor, who served as Ghana’s President from 2001 to 2009, noted that the progress achieved under the NPP in areas like education and health demonstrates the party’s commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians.

He encouraged voters to unite behind Dr. Bawumia, emphasizing the need for continuity in leadership to safeguard the nation’s future.