2024 elections: ‘NPP is the party with your interest at heart’ — Kufuor tells Gen Zs

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the younger generation, particularly Gen Z voters, to recognize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the political party most dedicated to their well-being.

In a nationwide address delivered on Sunday, November 17, Kufuor highlighted the NPP’s legacy of impactful policies that have significantly shaped the lives of young Ghanaians.

“The Gen Zs whose mothers received free maternal care on the National Health Insurance Scheme are receiving free basic education and free SHS education today. It is obvious which party has your well-being at heart,” he stated.

The former President emphasized the need for continuity in leadership under the NPP to secure a brighter future for the country.

Kufuor’s remarks come at a time when political parties are intensifying efforts to court the youth vote ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The 2024 elections are expected to be a defining moment for Ghana, with youth participation likely to play a pivotal role in determining the nation’s leadership trajectory.

