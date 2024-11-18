2024 Elections: Avoid insults; focus on propagating Mahama’s policies — NDC to communicators

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on its members and communicators to focus on promoting the policies of its flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

This directive follows controversial comments made by one Dela Edem, a member of the party, against former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, November 17, and signed by National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi, the party distanced itself from the comments, describing them as “unsavoury and distasteful.”

The NDC acknowledged that the comments were inappropriate and expressed satisfaction that the individual involved had retracted the remarks and issued an apology.

“The said comments are unsavoury and distasteful. It is therefore refreshing to note that our comrade in question has duly retracted his statements and rendered an unqualified apology to the elderly statesman,” the statement read in part.

The party extended its own apology to the former president, emphasizing its commitment to respecting the elderly and honoring statesmen.

“The NDC as a party accords utmost respect to the elderly in our society and honour to our statesmen. The party strongly advises all communicators to remain focused on propagating the transformational policies of the visionary nation-builder, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC for a resounding victory on December 7th, 2024,” the statement noted.

Call to caution against fake news

The NDC also raised concerns about the proliferation of fake news, accusing certain elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of deliberately spreading falsehoods to mislead the public.

The party urged the media to be vigilant and hold perpetrators accountable.

“It has become the modus operandi of some functionaries and hirelings of the New Patriotic Party to manufacture and disseminate fake news and malicious publications calculated to mislead the Ghanaian public. As the elections are fast approaching, these unscrupulous NPP operatives have heightened their mischievous activities,” the statement cautioned.

The NDC called on media houses to expose individuals involved in such acts and ensure that they face the law.