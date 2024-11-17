We've saved Ghana $250 million through indigenization of our operations – Ghana Gas CEO

Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has announced that it has saved Ghana $250 million after moving from using Sinopec engineers to a Ghanaian team.

The remarkable savings have been attributed to the company’s ongoing indigenization strategy and its focus on operational efficiency, which have also spurred job creation.

Speaking at the Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Gas, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante, highlighted the company’s progress since 2017 in building local expertise and contributing to national development.

“In April 2017, Ghana Gas fully indigenized the operations and maintenance of its Gas Processing Plant (GPP) and associated pipelines.

"This initiative has not only saved us substantial costs but has also created around 1,000 jobs, encompassing both permanent and contract roles," Dr. Asante explained.

The Ghana Gas CEO further emphasised the company’s achievements in maintenance and safety standards.

He noted that since the indigenization process, Ghana Gas has successfully executed three major shutdown and maintenance projects. In addition, the company has earned the ISO 45001: 2018 certification, which underscores its commitment to Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems.

The CEO added that Ghana Gas is currently pursuing ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management systems, demonstrating a continued focus on sustainability and safety.

Dr. Asante pointed out that the company’s robust supply network has been instrumental in supporting industrial growth and power generation. Major clients, including Wangkang Ceramic, Sentuo Refinery, and Twyford/Keda Ceramic, have benefited from a steady supply of gas for industrial heating and power.

“We enable the supply of gas for industrial heating and power, which is vital for both the Eastern and Western industrial zones,” Dr. Asante stated.

He also highlighted the completion of the Anokyi Mainline Compressor Station, which has significantly boosted compression capacity. This project enhances the efficient transmission of gas from Atuabo to Kumasi and beyond, ensuring reliable power delivery to households and industries across the country.

“The Anokyi Mainline Compressor Station enhances operational flexibility and guarantees a consistent power supply to meet the needs of Ghanaian homes and businesses,” he noted.

One of the key infrastructure projects cited by Dr. Asante is the 10-kilometer gas pipeline extending from the Takoradi Distribution Station to the Karpowership at Sekondi Naval Base. This pipeline plays a crucial role in stabilizing the national electricity supply, meeting approximately 20% of Ghana’s energy requirements.

“This infrastructure contributes to about 26% of Ghana’s electricity needs, resulting in significant reductions in fuel costs,” Dr. Asante explained.

Through these strategic initiatives, Ghana Gas continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s energy sector, driving economic growth and supporting the development of local industries.