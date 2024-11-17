Our Comrade Dela Edem has apologised his unsavoury, distasteful comments against Kufuor — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has forced one of its embattled Communicator Dela Edem to eat humble pie following his insults at ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor​​​​​​.

Edem, during a TV XYZ program, described the 85-year-old ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor as “evil” and attributed his health issues to a supposed curse, sparking widespread condemnation.

The opposition says Dela Edem has apologised for his conduct and hopes the ex-President will accept it and forgive him.

In a statement issued by the National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, the party says the comments made by the young communicator were unsavoury and distasteful.

"The said comments are unsavoury and distasteful. It is therefore refreshing to note that our comrade in question has duly retracted his statements and rendered an unqualified apology to the elderly statesman (find attached).

"The NDC adds its voice to the apology that has been rendered and hopes that this retraction and apology brings closure to the matter.

"The NDC as a party accords utmost respect to the elderly in our society and honour to our statesmen.

"The party strongly advises all communicators to remain focused on propagating the transformational policies of the visionary nation-builder, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC for a resounding victory on December 7th, 2024," read parts of the statement issued today Sunday November 17.

Read full statement below:

17th November, 2024

Having said this, the NDC wishes to caution the media to be on high alert for purveyors of fake news. It has become the modus operandi of some functionaries and hirelings of the New Patriotic Party to manufacture and disseminate fake news and malicious publications calculated to mislead the Ghanaian public.

As the elections are fast approaching, these unscrupulous NPP operatives have heightened their mischievous activities. Such persons some of whom are known NPP communicators and Presidential Staffers must be called out by the media and made to face the full rigours of the law.

