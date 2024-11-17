Mahama, NDC are in support of Dela Edem’s insults on Kufour if they continue to be silent – NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a stern warning to former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), stating that their continued silence on recent disparaging remarks made by Dela Edem against former President John Agyekum Kufour suggests tacit approval of the offensive comments.

In a press release signed by the National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP expressed deep concern over what it described as “unprovoked and disgraceful” insults hurled at the former President by Dela Edem, a member of the NDC’s National Communications Team and a key aide to Mr. Mahama.

The statement noted that the lack of a response from the NDC leadership days after the incident is troubling and could be interpreted as tacit approval of the appalling conduct.

The controversy stems from an nterview on TV XYZ, where Dela Edem made derogatory statements about the health and character of President Kufuor. During the interview, Edem shockingly asserted that “President Kufuor is evil, and that’s why he is in a wheelchair and has been cursed to remain in a wheelchair.”

The NPP described these remarks as vile and unacceptable, calling them a direct attack on the legacy of one of Ghana’s most revered statesmen. The party emphasized that President Kufuor’s contributions to national development and his role in shaping Ghana’s democratic landscape have earned him widespread respect, both locally and internationally.

“These unprovoked attacks on the revered statesman and former president are despicable, shameful, and disgraceful. The silence of John Mahama and the NDC leadership, days after such a disgraceful incident, is deafening and can only be seen as an endorsement of these vile comments,” the statement read.

The NPP urged Mr. Mahama to demonstrate leadership and publicly condemn the derogatory remarks made by his campaign aide. According to the NPP, failure to do so would send a dangerous message to the public, suggesting that the NDC supports the use of insults and character attacks as a political tool ahead of the December elections.

“If Mr. Mahama and the NDC continue to keep mute on this matter, then we will have no choice but to conclude that they are in full support of such shameful utterances. This will set a worrying precedent and create an unnecessarily toxic atmosphere in our political discourse," the release continued.

The NPP concluded by reiterating its call for Mr. Mahama to take immediate action.

“We expect a swift and unambiguous response from John Mahama, distancing himself from these shameful remarks. Ghanaians deserve to know where the NDC stands on this matter,” the statement added.