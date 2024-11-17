ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Full text: EC gives reasons for destroying printed ballots for Ahafo and Volta regions over serialisation issues

  Sun, 17 Nov 2024
Elections Full text: EC gives reasons for destroying printed ballots for Ahafo and Volta regions over serialisation issues
SUN, 17 NOV 2024

The Electoral Commission announced on November 15, 2024, that it would reprint the ballot papers for the Ahafo and Volta Regions.

This decision follows the Commission’s internal audit of all printing houses involved in producing the ballot papers for the 2024 elections.

Read full statement below:
Our audit revealed that the Printing House that was printing the ballots for Ahafo and Volta, had encountered a number of challenges. While the printing of the ballots had gone on seamlessly, the serialisation which was supposed to be done through an automated system to provide serial numbers based on a sequence, had gaps.

As a result, a manual system was adopted by the Printing House to fill the gaps. Upon further assessment, the Commission decided that the manual system was not fool-proof and could therefore not be relied upon to produce an accurate serialisation of the ballots.

In the light of the above, the Commission took the decision to reprint the ballot papers and informed the Political Parties at an Emergency IPAC Meeting on Friday, 15th November, 2024. The re-printing of the ballot papers for Ahafo and Volta Regions will be undertaken by Buck Press and Acts Commercials respectively.

As has always been the case, the affected ballot papers will be shredded and incinerated (burned). Both activities will be witnessed by Agents of the Political Parties and a Destruction Certificate will be issued and signed by them.

It is important for the Public to know that the challenges with serialisation were brought to the attention of the Commission by the EC Team stationed at the said Printing House and also confirmed by the Audit Department of the Commission. No Political Party, whether formally or informally, notified the Commission about the challenges with serialisation at the Printing House, even though their agents were present throughout the process.

The decision to dispose of the printed ballot papers was based solely on reports from the EC Team at the said Printing House and confirmed by its Audit Department.

Thank you.
Samuel Tettey Deputy Chairman, Operations

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana Gas CEO, Dr. Ben K.D. Asante We've saved Ghana $250 million through indigenization of our operations – Ghana ...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama Mahama, NDC are in support of Dela Edem’s insults on Kufour if they continue to ...

2 hours ago

Our Comrade Dela Edem has apologised his unsavoury, distasteful comments against Kufuor — NDC Our Comrade Dela Edem has apologised his unsavoury, distasteful comments against...

3 hours ago

Full text: EC gives reasons for destroying printed ballots for Ahafo and Volta regions over serialisation issues Full text: EC gives reasons for destroying printed ballots for Ahafo and Volta r...

3 hours ago

VIDEO: It’s Illogical for women to divorce cheating husbands – Marriage Counselor VIDEO: It’s Illogical for women to divorce cheating husbands – Marriage Counselo...

3 hours ago

You’re not fit to be his gateman – Yaw Dabo blasts NDC boy for insulting Kufuor as devil You’re not fit to be his gateman – Yaw Dabo blasts NDC boy for insulting Kufuor ...

3 hours ago

NDC MPs won’t ignore their ex-gratia and salaries; they must respond to a recall — Anyidoho replies 'perfidious' Asiedu Nketiah NDC MPs won’t ignore their ex-gratia and salaries; they must respond to a recall...

4 hours ago

Kwame Owusu Danso Election 2024: I’ll be the first to resign if Alan Kyerematen fails as President...

4 hours ago

Chief Justice is becoming detrimental to our democracy – Sam George Chief Justice is becoming detrimental to our democracy – Sam George

4 hours ago

Unidentified gunmen attack NPP campaigners, seize phones and other items at Asante Akim North Unidentified gunmen attack NPP campaigners, seize phones and other items at Asan...

Just in....

How do you want government to fight illegal mining?

Started: 04-10-2024 | Ends: 31-12-2024
body-container-line