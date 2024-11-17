Over 80 educational projects to be commissioned this week — Education Ministry

The government will on Thursday, November 21 commission over 80 educational projects across all 16 regions of the country.

The initiative seeks to enhance access to quality education by providing modern facilities tailored to meet the diverse needs of Ghanaian students.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education, President Akufo-Addo will lead the exercise which will be a nationwide event involving simultaneous ceremonies at district and regional levels.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum will join the President in officiating the events, which will be broadcast live on major television networks and social media platforms to ensure nationwide participation.

The projects span a range of educational needs, from basic schools to senior high schools and technical institutions. They include STEM-focused schools, E-blocks, and kindergarten facilities aimed at supporting early childhood education.

Notable among the projects are the Kpasenkpe Model STEM SHS in the West Mamprusi District, the Accra STEM Academy in La-Nkwantanang-Madina, and the Awaso Model STEM SHS in Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai. Basic education facilities, such as a 12-unit classroom block at Salem D/A Basic in Atwima Mponua and two-unit kindergarten blocks in communities like Fremasi DA Primary in Assin South, are also part of the initiative.

“These projects reflect the government's commitment to improving the quality of education and ensuring that every Ghanaian child has access to a conducive learning environment,” the Ministry's statement read.

The Ashanti Region stands out with several projects, including the Bosomtwe Model STEM JHS, which boasts a four-story, 11-unit classroom block, and the Wesley Girls Demonstration School in Kumasi Metro, which will gain a six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities.

In the Northern Region, the Sagnarigu Tamale Business School will unveil an 18-unit classroom block to meet increasing demand. Other regions, such as Volta, will benefit from upgraded facilities like the six-unit classroom block at Kodzobi Ando Basic School in Adaklu, complete with modern sanitation facilities.

The initiative also includes Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) with projects like the Anyinam TVET-Applied Technical and Fashion School and the Akomadan TVET-Applied Technical School, aimed at equipping students with practical skills for the job market.

This, the Ministry of Education invites the general public to witness the milestone event, either in person at the commissioning sites or through live broadcasts.

“We encourage all Ghanaians to join this celebration of progress in education,” the statement added.

