ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

South Africa court orders end to police blockade of illegal miners

By AFP
South Africa Police have imposed a blockade on the mine for several days. By Emmanuel Croset (AFP)
SAT, 16 NOV 2024
Police have imposed a blockade on the mine for several days. By Emmanuel Croset (AFP)

A South African court on Saturday ordered an end to the police blockade of a former gold mine, where hundreds, possibly thousands, of illegal miners are thought to be underground.

Police and ambulances have been at the site, in Stilfontein, about 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, for several days.

Police called in experts on Saturday to assess the safety of the mine shafts to help decide if officers could carry out a forced evacuation, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe told reporters.

But the court order effectively rules out that option.

The Pretoria court order said: "The mine shaft in Stilfontein... shall be unblocked and may not be blocked by any person or institution whether government or private.

"Any miners trapped in the mine shaft shall be permitted to exit; no non-emergency personnel may enter the mine shaft," the judge added.

Earlier this week, a local claimed to have been told there were around 4,000 miners underground.

Police, speaking earlier this week, said the figure was probably in the hundreds, but the illegal miners faced arrest if they came to the surface. On Thursday, a body was brought out of the mine.

The police operation had also cut off supplies of food and water to the underground miners.

On Wednesday, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters the government did not intend to step in.

"Honestly, we're not sending help to criminals, we're going to smoke them out. They will come out," she said, with her comments drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

Since a police operation launched weeks ago to force miners out of the shaft, more than 1,170 people have resurfaced, police spokesperson Mathe told reporters earlier this week.

She said then that the authorities had wanted the miners to leave but would not go down into the shaft it believed was unsafe because of hazardous gases and the possibility some miners had weapons.

Thousands of illegal miners, many of them hailing from other countries, are said to operate in abandoned mine shafts in mineral-rich South Africa.

Locally known as "zama zamas" -- "those who try" in the Zulu language -- the miners frustrate mining companies and are accused of criminality by residents.

Top Stories

22 minutes ago

No accident, no knockdown; ignore false reports — NAPO's Aide No accident, no knockdown; ignore false reports — NAPO's Aide

24 minutes ago

Dr. Otchere-Ankrah [right] and Speaker Bagbin Vacant seats: Position isn't possession; reduce your ego — Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to...

31 minutes ago

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin Vacant seats: Speaker Bagbin must lead with wisdom, maturity, and leadership in ...

37 minutes ago

ECG transformers vandalised in Central Region ECG transformers vandalised in Central Region

37 minutes ago

Election 2024: No politician is worth the sacrifice of your blood — Gideon Boako advises youth Election 2024: No politician is worth the sacrifice of your blood — Gideon Boako...

37 minutes ago

Governs Agbodza begs contractor to expedite action on work on classroom block at Adaklu Governs Agbodza begs contractor to expedite action on work on classroom block at...

37 minutes ago

Lower-West Akim former MP enters 2024 race as an independent candidate Lower-West Akim former MP enters 2024 race as an independent candidate

8 hours ago

Anti-gay Bill: We see no justification for your delayed action, assent it – Catholic Bishops tell Akufo-Addo Anti-gay Bill: We see no justification for your delayed action, assent it – Cath...

8 hours ago

Vacant seats: Supreme Court missed an opportunity to uphold Ghana’s democracy – Beatrice Annan Vacant seats: Supreme Court missed an opportunity to uphold Ghana’s democracy – ...

8 hours ago

Even dissenting Justices said it's the High Court that has the power to declare seats vacant – Atta Akyea Even dissenting Justices said it's the High Court that has the power to declare ...

Just in....

How do you want government to fight illegal mining?

Started: 04-10-2024 | Ends: 31-12-2024
body-container-line