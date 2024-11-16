NDC made significant investments across the board — Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) under Mills/Mahama said the previous NDC government made significant investments across the board, including the upstream petroleum sector, bringing on stream two additional oil and gas (TEN/Sankofa) fields for increased oil production and revenue for national development.

Mr. Mahama said the track record of the past should set the stage for the future, stressing “We created strategic cash buffers such as the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) with an accrual of $270 million, the Sinking Fund with $500 million, and the Stabilisation Fund with $300 million.

“Delivered unmatched infrastructural investments across all sectors of the Ghanaian economy,” he said.

Some of the infrastructural investments, former President Mahama identified was the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), which is a world-class and only quaternary hospital in West Africa.

He added the ultramodern 420-bed Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge and several state-of-the-art institutional hospitals, including the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Maritime Authority, regional and district hospitals, and polyclinics, added over 6,000 beds.

Other accomplishments of the NDC government under the visionary leadership of former President Mahama include the Tema Port expansion project, making it the largest in the sub-region, and the Takoradi Port expansion project, which has created over 5000 direct jobs.

The ultramodern and multiple award-winning Terminal 3 at the Kotoka International Airport, a brand-new Ho Airport, and the redevelopment of the Kumasi and Tamale Airports into international airports.

Former President Mahama noted that NDC governments work for the people, as demonstrated through the establishment of multiple niche universities, such as the University of Health and Allied Sciences and the University of Energy and Natural Resources, and secured funding for the University of Environment and Sustainable Development.

He said the conversion of polytechnics into technical universities and upgrading of teacher training institutions to tertiary-level colleges of education were a calculated strategy to expand access to tertiary education.

He said the NDC government bequeathed in January 2017 a remarkable legacy of unprecedented investments that set Ghana on the path of economic transformation and sustainable development to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

The NDC Election 2024 Flagbearer, former President Mahama, revealed that by the end of 2016, the NDC delivered a sound economy marked by sustainable public debt with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 55.6 percent.

“We had a stable credit rating of B-, a low budget deficit of 6.1 percent, a declining inflation rate that hovered around 15 percent, a stable currency with a depreciation rate of 9 percent, and a booming industry sector and manufacturing sub-sector that grew by 4.3 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively.

“We handed over a vibrant construction sector that was growing at 8.4 percent, a relatively low single-digit unemployment rate of 8.4 percent, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Economic Intelligence Unit projecting economic growth of over 8 percent for 2017,” former President Mahama has established.

In the NDC Election 2024 Manifesto captioned “Resetting Ghana: Jobs, Accountability, and Prosperity,” Mr. Mahama also justified why Ghanaians should vote for him as President and NDC Parliamentary Candidates in the December 7th polls.