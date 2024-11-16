NDC undertook massive investment in the energy sector — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said his administration undertook massive investments in the energy sector through the fastest and largest mobilization of power generation to sustainably fix the country’s recurring power crisis ('dumsor').

“We also expanded national electricity coverage from 60.5 percent to 83.2 percent, the highest in West Africa, and we addressed the legacy debt and financial bottlenecks that had crippled the energy and financial sectors through the introduction of ESLA,” former President Mahama stated.

In the NDC 2024 Manifesto captioned “Resetting Ghana: Jobs, Accountability, and Prosperity,” former President Mahama pledged, “I seek the mandate of the people of Ghana once again, confident that together we have the human and natural resources to build the Ghana we all want.

“I approach this quest with the humility, introspection, integrity, and urgency of an experienced leader convinced that Ghana is headed in the wrong direction and must be rescued.”

He continued, “We expect that with your support, the next NDC government under my leadership will implement these policies to transform our country for the benefit of all.

“We consider this a solemn pact between us and you, the good people of Ghana—a bond that will lift our dear country from the abyss in which it is trapped. We offer the Ghanaian people a well-curated blueprint for fixing the economy and creating prosperity.”

He said, as a social democratic party, “we have an immutable commitment to inclusive growth through health, education, and sports investments.

“We are intentional about social inclusion, addressing the needs of core constituencies such as women, youth, children, persons with disabilities, older people, and marginalized groups, and promoting equal access to public services.

“We remain unequivocally committed to promoting good governance and principled and friendly relations with all nations and support multilateralism whilst upholding our sovereign integrity.”

He said “We do not underestimate the extent of the national decay that confronts us today, but we hold a resolve far more significant than any challenge we may encounter.

“We have an abiding faith in the Ghanaian people’s ability to weather the most daunting storms. I do not doubt that when we combine our collective energies and efforts, we can rescue our beloved country and build a great nation that offers opportunities for all and a bright future for our children.”

Former President Mahama said, “I solemnly pledge to lead by example and demand the highest standards of ethical conduct from all my appointees.

“I promise to exact accountability from all public officials—past and present. By the grace of the Almighty God and with your support, we shall reset and build the Ghana we want together.”