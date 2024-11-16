ModernGhana logo
NCCE urges non-aggressive exchange of ideas ahead of December 7 elections

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
SAT, 16 NOV 2024

Ms. Mary Dagbah, the Ga Central Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called for an informative and non-aggressive exchange of political ideas as Ghana approaches the December 7 general elections.

Speaking during a Parliamentary Candidates’ Dialogue organized by the NCCE Ga Central Municipal Office in the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, Ms. Dagbah underscored the importance of fostering constructive dialogue between candidates and constituents. The event featured Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr. Emmanuel Tobbin of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Purpose of the Dialogue
Ms. Dagbah emphasized that the dialogue aimed to provide a platform for candidates to present their manifestos and specific programs while addressing national issues and constituency-specific concerns.

“This platform allows voters, including those who cannot attend party rallies, to make informed decisions by interacting directly with the candidates,” she noted.

The event was attended by party executives, members of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee, religious leaders, traditional authorities, security agencies, department heads, and political supporters.

Call for Peace and Unity
The Acting Police Commander of Sowutuom, Daniel Ofosu Mensah, urged the electorate to prioritize peace before, during, and after the elections. He highlighted the importance of maintaining Ghana’s longstanding stability for both personal and national well-being.

Ms. Gloria Kudo, NCCE Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director, also appealed for peace and tolerance. “True peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of mutual respect and unity. Let’s work together to make this a reality,” she said.

Issues Discussed
During the dialogue, the candidates addressed key issues relevant to the constituency, including education, employment, healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development. Critical concerns such as vote-buying, election-related violence, voter turnout, and democratic growth were also discussed.

However, the event faced a setback when Mr. Tobbin, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, left abruptly, citing alleged disruptions from sections of the audience.

Strengthening Democratic Frontiers
The NCCE Parliamentary Candidates’ Dialogue is part of a nationwide initiative to deepen democracy and promote accountability. The program provides candidates with an opportunity to share their visions and accomplishments while engaging constituents on pressing issues.

“The dialogue also serves as a platform for national cohesion, allowing constituents to hold candidates accountable and fostering peace and unity across political divides,” Ms. Dagbah added.

The NCCE remains committed to broadening Ghana's democratic frontiers by promoting informed decision-making and ensuring peaceful elections.

