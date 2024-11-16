ModernGhana logo
NCCE holds parliamentary dialogue in Anyaa-Sowutuom

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
SAT, 16 NOV 2024

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Ga Central Municipal Office has organized a Parliamentary Candidates’ Dialogue for the Anyaa-Sowutuom Constituency, bringing together Mr. Emmanuel Adotey Allotey of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr. Emmanuel Tobbin of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The event provided a platform for the candidates to discuss national issues, present their parties’ manifestos, and outline specific programs for the constituency. Attendees included party executives, members of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee, religious leaders, traditional authorities, security personnel, department heads, and political supporters.

Key Issues Discussed
Both candidates addressed critical topics such as education, healthcare, employment, infrastructure, and economic development. They also touched on challenges like vote-buying, election-related violence, voter turnout, and the importance of fostering democratic growth in the constituency and the nation.

However, the dialogue was disrupted when the NPP candidate, Mr. Tobbin, exited abruptly, allegedly due to chanting and shouting by a section of the audience.

Promoting Civic Engagement
Ms. Mary Dagbah, NCCE Ga Central Municipal Director, emphasized the dialogue's purpose of fostering non-confrontational discussions and providing a platform for candidates to directly engage with constituents. “This platform allows voters, especially those unable to attend party rallies, to make informed decisions,” she said.

The Acting Police Commander of Sowutuom, Daniel Ofosu Mensah, urged attendees to prioritize peace before, during, and after the elections. He stressed the importance of maintaining Ghana’s stability, which has been a hallmark of its democracy since 1992.

Advocating for Peace and Unity
Ms. Gloria Kudo, NCCE Deputy Greater Accra Regional Director, called for tolerance and unity among the electorate. “True peace is not just the absence of conflict but the presence of mutual respect and harmony. Let’s work together to make it a reality,” she said.

Nationwide Initiative
The NCCE’s Parliamentary Candidates’ Dialogue forms part of a nationwide initiative to deepen democratic engagement. It provides a platform for candidates to share their visions, outline their achievements, and address constituents' concerns on local and national issues.

The initiative also promotes accountability and national cohesion, encouraging dialogue as a means to strengthen democratic governance and ensure peaceful elections.

