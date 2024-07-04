ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Thu, 04 Jul 2024 NDC

NDC will legalize operations of Okada — Dr. Mary Awusi assures

By Felix Etornam Tsawodzi II Contributor
Dr. Mary AwusiDr. Mary Awusi
LISTEN

Dr. Mary Awusi, Deputy Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Relations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), assured the commercial moto riders that their operations would soon be legalized.

This assurance was made during a crucial meeting with the association, emphasizing the party's dedication to addressing their concerns.

Dr. Awusi reaffirmed former President John Mahama's promise to legalize the operations of Okada, including the introduction of unique number plates. The NDC will legalize the operations of Okada Dr. Awusi stated. She emphasized that this move is aimed at eliminating the intimidation and harassment riders often face from the police.

The legalization of Okada operations is seen as a significant policy shift, with the potential to impact thousands of riders across the country. The NDC's commitment to this initiative underscores their focus on addressing grassroots concerns and promoting inclusivity in policy formulation.

Dr. Awusi also highlighted the role of the newly created Inter-Party and Civil Society Relations Directorate. "This directorate was established to gather input from organizations, ensuring that our policies are informed by the needs and perspectives of those directly affected," she explained.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Gov't will digitise local taxi business soon—Bawumia assures GPRTU  Gov't will digitise local taxi business soon—Bawumia assures GPRTU 

1 hour ago

Another Minority demo to hit BoG Governor coming Another Minority demo to hit BoG Governor coming

2 hours ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, 2024 NPP Running Mate I view my NPP running mate selection as part of God's plan for my life — NAPO

2 hours ago

I’m ready to make everyone who believes in me proud and win over the doubters — NAPO I’m ready to make everyone who believes in me proud and win over the doubters — ...

2 hours ago

Synergy between Bawumia, Opoku Prempeh will deliver victory for us on December 7 – NPP Synergy between Bawumia, Opoku Prempeh will deliver victory for us on December 7...

3 hours ago

Telecel users to experience service disruptions as ATC cuts power supply over failed obligations Telecel users to experience service disruptions as ATC cuts power supply over fa...

4 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin appeals to Minority to stop boycott of Deputy Minister vetting Afenyo-Markin appeals to Minority to stop boycott of Deputy Minister vetting

4 hours ago

Anti-Gay Bill: Supreme Court to rule on interlocutory injunction against Speaker Bagbin, AG  Anti-Gay Bill: Supreme Court to rule on interlocutory injunction against Speaker...

4 hours ago

Akufo-Addo packing courts with NPP loyalists to escape accountability – NDC alleges Akufo-Addo packing courts with NPP loyalists to escape accountability – NDC alle...

5 hours ago

Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer 'That’s completely false' — Egyapa Mercer ‘denies’ claims Bawumia announced NAPO...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line