NDC will legalize operations of Okada — Dr. Mary Awusi assures

Dr. Mary Awusi

Dr. Mary Awusi, Deputy Director of Inter-Party and Civil Society Relations of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), assured the commercial moto riders that their operations would soon be legalized.

This assurance was made during a crucial meeting with the association, emphasizing the party's dedication to addressing their concerns.

Dr. Awusi reaffirmed former President John Mahama's promise to legalize the operations of Okada, including the introduction of unique number plates. The NDC will legalize the operations of Okada Dr. Awusi stated. She emphasized that this move is aimed at eliminating the intimidation and harassment riders often face from the police.

The legalization of Okada operations is seen as a significant policy shift, with the potential to impact thousands of riders across the country. The NDC's commitment to this initiative underscores their focus on addressing grassroots concerns and promoting inclusivity in policy formulation.

Dr. Awusi also highlighted the role of the newly created Inter-Party and Civil Society Relations Directorate. "This directorate was established to gather input from organizations, ensuring that our policies are informed by the needs and perspectives of those directly affected," she explained.