I view my NPP running mate selection as part of God's plan for my life — NAPO

New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential nominee Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has stated that his selection is in alignment with God's ultimate design for his life.

In his remarks accepting the nomination on July 4, NAPO stated, "I view this nomination as part of God's plan for my life, and I am grateful for His guidance in directing my path.”

He added that he would continue seeking divine counsel as he assumes his new responsibilities.

The Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP expressed humility for being selected out of the NPP's many capable figures.

"I consider this nomination as a call to higher service, a call to sacrifice and a duty to perform," he stated.

“I call upon all our members to join hands as we collectively strive to achieve our ambitious goal of transforming Ghana into a prosperous nation,” the statement added.

His selection was affirmed by the ruling party’s National Council after a meeting held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, after which, the official announcement was made.