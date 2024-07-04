I’m ready to make everyone who believes in me proud and win over the doubters — NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, widely known as NAPO, has vowed to justify the confidence reposed in him after being selected as the New Patriotic Party's vice presidential candidate.

In his first remarks since being endorsed by the NPP National Council, NAPO said he was "deeply honoured" by the nomination.

A statement issued on Thursday, July 4, quoted NAPO as saying "I am humbled to be nominated by our distinguished flagbearer, H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and endorsed unanimously by the National Council."

He pledged his "full support" to Dr. Bawumia's vision of developing Ghana, and thanked supporters for their faith in him.

"I feel ready to make everyone who believes in me proud and win over the doubters," NAPO said confidently.

The former Education Minister believes his service both in cabinet and parliament has prepared him for the role of vice president.

With humility, he acknowledged that greater responsibilities lie ahead. "I understand that the task requires our collective effort," NAPO stressed.

Party unity will be crucial to victory, he noted, urging members to rally behind the ticket.

His philosophy of "service and leadership" will guide his duties as he supports Dr. Bawumia's quest to "break the 8-year election cycle".

The Manhyia South MP affirmed his commitment to prosecuting a strong campaign and leading Ghana capably if elected.