Let’s face it, the NPP is the most deceptive party in Ghana's history

The act of politicking that involves spreading lies, self-presentation, promises and fabrications in order to distract and keep people waiting for solution in a political system is called deception.

Trust and truthfulness are core values which were imparted in us from a young age. Yet as soon as some of us enter the political arena, a concerning transformation occurs, we throw away all the values embedded in us by our parents. This article examines the normalization of lies in politics by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the spread of disinformation by the NPP’s political leaders, and why we must be weary of them as the 2024 general elections gets closer, because upholding honesty and truth is imperative for Ghana’s development.

Indeed, all political parties and politicians do make unrealistic promises in order to win votes, sometimes intentionally, and sometimes with genuine intentions, but fails to fulfil the promises due to some circumstances, that is understandable. However, when the promises, are intentionally made with malicious intent to deceive the unsuspecting voter, and to tarnish the image of political opponents, it becomes political deception. This is exactly what happened prior to the 2016 and 2020 elections, the NPP took lies and deception in politics to a different height. This is exactly the trade mark of the NPP. The ruling NPP government is the most deceptive and fraudulent political party in Ghana’ history.

The deception and lies started whiles they were in opposition and has continue to form the core fibre of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government, they are only thriving on misleading and deceiving Ghanaians with their propaganda schemes. They have normalised lies, deception and propaganda in our politics.

Both the party and the government are experts in lies and deception, they are exceptionally brilliant in telling lies and mudslinging their political opponents, thinking they can win the 2024 elections with lies and propaganda. This government is the most deceptive government Ghana has ever had and the truth is they have to go in December 2024.

The NPP has achieved none of the many promises they made to Ghanaians in the run up to the 2016 elections, it was a “trap” set by the government to win the trust of Ghanaians as well as entice citizens to vote them into power, which has turned out to be the greatest mistake in this Fourth Republic.

Majority of Ghanaians, including NPP supporters, have regretted voting for the NPP, because the current economic crises has unleashed unimaginable excruciating pains on Ghanaians as well as the high rate of unemployment, yet the NPP and their protagonists are disrespectfully and shamelessly shouting “breaking the eight”, what an insult to our intelligence.

Folks, what fundamental thing have they done since they came into power, apart from worsening the standards of living, collapsing businesses and amassing wealth for themselves and their generations yet unborn?

A section of the media can be blamed for acting as propaganda mechanism through which the NPP won the elections and threw dust into the eyes of Ghanaians through their lies, and continue to govern based on lies, it is unfortunate to see some media houses acting as agents of the devil due to their selfish gains. They helped the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government to come into power based on their selfish interest, today we are all facing the consequences, we are all in it and will sink together because anything built on lies and deception has negative implications.

The NPP must not be trusted on any issue of national interest as we go into the 2024 general elections, they have absolutely nothing good to offer us, and they are only looking for an opportunity to continue milking our limited resources, voting for the NPP will be akin to denying Ghanaians an opportunity to ask for accountability.

Awudu Razak Jehoney