Bawumia Has Already Beaten Mahama Twice in the Polls Even as a Driver’s Mate

Unless the man who criminally colluded and collaborated with the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia-ousted National Democratic Congress’ longest-serving Parliamentary Leader, perhaps second to only the now-Speaker Alban S K Bagbin, namely, Mr. Haruna Iddrisu, then the Mahama-appointed Labor and Employment Minister, to thoroughly fleece Ghanaian pensioners and retirees of a humongous $72 million (USD) from the coffers and the vaults of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is suffering from acute clinical dementia, Dr. Joshua Alabi, who has since vehemently denied the key role that he allegedly played in the latter Mahama-supervised Mega-Heist, could very well be strung up high on some illegally purchased drugs.

Yes, it takes only a man clinically afflicted with acute dementia or strung high up on illegal drugs to compare the relatively far superior administrative performance of the twice-elected Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the ragtag and kleptocratic previous Mahama regime, and come up with the unarguably obtuse and farcical conclusion that the Mahamudu Bawumia and Akufo-Addo-partnered government has been a massive and/or a catastrophic failure (See “Election 2024: Bawumia Is No Match for Mahama – Joshua Alabi” Modernghana.com 6/20/24). And just precisely what does he mean, when the 2020 National Democratic Congress’ Campaign Manager who was seismically trounced by the far superior Akufo-Addo and Bawumia Presidential Campaign Operatives asserts, rather quaintly and downright comically, that while in office, somehow, the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress had undertaken something called “massive infrastructural development” in the country?

Now, let Prof. Alabi specifically provide Ghanaian citizens and voters with a dry-run list of the supposedly massive infrastructural development achievements that the former President of the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA) claims to have been undertaken to completion by the twice-defeated, one-term former President Mahama, and then meticulously and systematically compare the latter with the even more massive and the mind-blowing and the historically unprecedented infrastructural development achievements of the Akufo-Addo/Mahamudu Bawumia-led government of the ruling New Patriotic Party, including the historic implementation of the Fee-Free Senior High, Vocational, Technical and the STEM Curricula School System, as well as the ginormous $2 billion (USD) of Ghanaian taxpayer money swiftly and savvily invested into the John “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor-implemented National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), criminally and thoroughly bankrupted by the previous four-and-half-year long ragtag Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress.

Prof. Alabi would also do himself a lot of good and his irreparably shattered credibility and reputation in Ghanaian society, as well, to inform us precisely why the late Founding-Father of his own political party, namely, the late former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, had wisely and soberly counseled leaders of the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress to immediately and completely forget about having any fighting chance in the 2020 Presidential Election and, instead, studiously focus their attention on the 2024 General Election, absent a thoroughly and politically spent and decidedly hopeless Candidate Mahama.

At the time, as Yours Truly vividly recalls, both he and the late former President Rawlings had strategically and savvily suggested that if the political and the institutional establishment of the faux-socialist National Democratic Congress was to ever again become productive and regain half the relevance of its former self in Fourth Republican Ghanaian Society, this direly required the election and/or the selection of a far more intellectually puissant, sophisticated and erudite, as well as a personally honest politician-statesman like Mr. Augustus “Goosie” Obuadum Tanoh, and not a hopelessly vision-bereft and creatively malnourished kleptomaniacal and payola-addicted thug like the man widely alleged to have been put under investigation by his own “Mysteriously Vanished” immediate boss, for having criminally squirreled approximately $200 million (USD) earmarked as part of an aircraft-purchasing transaction in Brazil, shortly before the widely believed early morning contract assassination of an incumbent President John Evans Atta-Mills on July 24, 2012.

That the official right-hand man of the former Rawlings-coronated Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress, a la the globally infamous Swedru Declaration, would so publicly and euphorically celebrate the seismic and the catastrophically untimely passing of President John Evans Atta-Mills, ought to leave each and every bona fide Ghanaian citizen with absolutely no doubt in his or her mind that causes other than natural had played a significant role in the still officially uninvestigated passing of the widely well-beloved and respected and internationally renowned retired University of Ghana’s Taxation-Law Professor. Indeed, if I were Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja – Allah/God Forbid! – I would be crying my very eyes and heart out for having so artlessly reappointed a grossly managerially incompetent Prof. Alabi to run my Presidential-Electioneering Campaign. Trust me, this time the long-anticipated showdown between Vice-President Bawumia and Dynastic Candidate-General Mahama will go down in history as an even greater and more seismic blowout victory in favor of the Oxbridge-educated Walewale native from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region.

At least, all Ghanaians now know that Vice-President Bawumia’s crackerjack economic theories have not yielded the desired results for a myriad number of reasons the bulk of which have not been his own making, as a largely marginalized policymaking and executing point man of the Akufo-Addo Jubilee House. We are also all of us well aware of the grim and factual reality that the entire leadership of the National Democratic Congress have absolutely no worthwhile economic theories to propose or put forward as a viable alternative for the development of the country, besides blindly and criminally plundering the collective wealth and the resources of our beloved country and taking home double salaries on a monthly or a biweekly basis, while our college and university professors and lecturers and nurse and teacher trainees are bluntly and rudely told to secure high-interest loans to tide themselves over, after having their age-old research and professional training allowances summarily withdrawn by the now-Candidate Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and her former ministerial sidekick and emissary, namely, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa.

Indeed, even as Prof. Wole Soyinka, Nigeria’s Nobel Literature Laureate and Giant of African Letters and Culture angrily observed in the runup to Ghana’s 2020 General Election, National Democratic Congress’ Master-Thieves like John Mahama, Joshua Alabi, Fiifi “Tiafi” Kwetey and Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia are beginning to, once again, regroup their wantonly exploitative forces, so that they could, once again, rob our children and grandchildren of their futures, as they had so unconscionably done in the recent past. Prof. Soyinka must know what he is talking about because the 90-year-old foremost postcolonial African poet and playwright has fathered at least one known Ghanaian adult daughter and has several Ghanaian-born and bred grandchildren.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

June 20, 2024

