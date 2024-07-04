Afenyo-Markin appeals to Minority to stop boycott of Deputy Minister vetting

Majority in Parliament has urged the Minority to reconsider their decision to boycott the vetting of Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

The Minority had announced their intent to abstain from the vetting process, citing economic challenges and advocating for a reduction in government size.

In a statement dated Tuesday, July 2, the Majority Caucus described the boycott as “regrettable” and urged the Minority to reassess their stance.

“The reasons provided by the Minority for their boycott are regrettable,” the statement said.

It urged them [Minority] to “reconsider their decision in the interest of continuous and uninterrupted governance, especially during these challenging times.”

The Majority emphasised the importance of maintaining governance without disruption, highlighting the government's efforts to engage with various sectors and stakeholders to address the nation's challenges.

“It is crucial for all members of Parliament to participate in the vetting process to ensure the smooth functioning of government,” they stated.

