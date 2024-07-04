The Majority in Parliament has appealed to the Minority to reconsider their decision to boycott the vetting of Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo, the Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.

The Minority announced their decision to stay away from the vetting process, citing the current economic difficulties and the need to reduce the size of the government rather than add to it.

In a statement dated Tuesday, July 2, the Majority Caucus described the reasons for the boycott as “regrettable” and urged the Minority to reassess their decision.

The Majority emphasized the importance of uninterrupted governance, particularly during challenging times. They highlighted the government’s efforts to engage with various sectors and stakeholders to address the country’s challenges and encouraged the Minority to participate in the vetting process to ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

Find below the statement by the Majority