Bawumia-Napo Partnership, The Perfect Pair For Ghana

The Flag Bearer of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is ready to present the name of Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to the NPP National Steering Committee, National Executive Council and National Council today (Thursday, 4/7/2024) for final approval before unveiling him to the good people of Ghana.

The Bawumia-Napo partnership is the perfect pair for Ghana in that both are competent, incorruptible, visionary, experienced, grassroot-minded and focused with strong zeal to developing Ghana.

Coincidentally, the opposition pair has previously also occupied the positions the great pair of NPP has occupied or has been occupying. Dr. Bawumia can boast of thirty-three (33) self-driven initiatives implemented by this current government as a Vice President but same cannot be said by Mr. John Mahama.

As an Education Minister, we all saw how Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman tormented teachers and made the education sector a laughing stalk. Yes, she could not provide common pieces of chalk for teaching and learning in our schools. It is on record that, Prof. Jane Naana's era as Education Minister that teachers who worked for over two years were paid only three months, with the remaining hard-earned months' salary wickedly denied.

Undoubtedly, Hon. Dr. Napo exceptionally performed well at the Education Ministry as a Minister. He showed leadership and supervised the implementation of the 'Almighty' Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy, massive infrastructural development and unprecedented employment of teaching and non teaching staff alike. It was Hon. Dr. Napo who came to the rescue of the many teachers who were denied their many months salary arrears.

The bold solutions for the future of Ghana, championed by Dr. Bawumia, are going down well with Ghanaians. Ghanaians see light in Dr. Bawumia's policy proposals as compare to the 'ambiguous to explain' 24Hr Economy mantra by the opposition party. Is it not becoming funny how members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) are sweating to explain their own policy? Whiles the visionary Dr. Bawumia is thinking of how Ghana can favorably compete internationally in the digitalization space with the obvious Fourth Industrial Revolution, Mr. John Mahama and his NDC are thinking of people going to the bank in the night to cash their money. Very interesting!

Ghanaians have seen them all and there is no doubt that Bawumia-Napo partnership is the perfect Pair for Ghana. Breaking the eight is highly possible with Bawumia-Napo partnership.

On this note, I humbly plead with all those who matter and the National Council of the great NPP to unanimously endorse Hon. Dr. Napo as the running mate to Dr. Bawumia.

*Bawumia For President 2024 It Is Possible In Shaa Allah*

Thank you

Alhaji Salifu Hadara

A Patriot

Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency

North East Region

[email protected]

4/7/2024