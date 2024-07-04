ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo used lies as basis for not assenting to anti-gay bill — Alhassan Suhiyini

  Thu, 04 Jul 2024
THU, 04 JUL 2024

Alhassan Suhiyini, National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency in the Northern Region, has accused President Akufo-Addo of deliberately refusing to assent to the anti-gay bill after its passage by Parliament.

Mr Suhiyini alleges that the President used falsehoods as the basis for his decision.

Mr Suhiyini claims that President Akufo-Addo misled the diplomatic corps during a meeting at the Peduase Lodge by stating that some Ghanaians had taken the bill to the Supreme Court for clarification, which was not true.

He emphasized that the President used this lie as his reason for not signing the bill into law.

Furthermore, Mr Suhiyini pointed out that the President, through his Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Godfred Yeboah Dame, made proposals during the bill's drafting process in Parliament.

He noted that 90 percent of the Attorney-General’s proposals were incorporated into the final draft of the bill.

The NDC legislator made these accusations during an appearance on the discussion segment of Class 91.3 FM’s Morning Show, hosted by Kwame Dwomoh Agyeman, on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

He called on the President and members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) not to take the people for granted, arguing that the NPP views governance as mere propaganda.

-Classfmonline

