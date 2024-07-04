NSS personnel has not declared strike — NASPA

The National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), the official union representing Ghana's National Service Scheme corps members, has denied plans for industrial action after an unauthorized group calling itself the "Concerned NSS Personnel Association of Ghana" announced a strike.

In a statement dated July 3, NASPA national president Gideon Osei stressed that "NASPA has not declared any strike".

They urged the public to "disregard the statement from the 'Concerned NSS Personnel Association of Ghana,' (CONSAG) as they are not a recognised organisation."

Mr. Osei said NASPA is "actively engaged with the National Service Scheme (NSS) management to address the recent delays in allowance payments."

He revealed that allowances for April have been paid and May payments will be issued next week.

The statement added, "We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time. Please remain calm and continue your valuable service to our nation. We assure you that NASPA is actively addressing your concerns for a smooth and supported National Service experience."