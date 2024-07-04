Chef Smith ghosted us after sponsoring his cookathon attempt — Amadia Shopping Centre

Amadia Shopping Centre, the main sponsor of Chef Smith's month-long cook-a-thon attempt has expressed dismay after being excluded from the announcement of the results by Chef Smith.

From February 1 to March 6, Chef Smith embarked on an 802-hour marathon cook-a-thon at Amadia Shopping Centre in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking Marathon by an individual.

The event was fully funded by Amadia Shopping Centre as part of a three-year sponsorship agreement signed by both parties.

However, relations appear to have soured after the conclusion of the event.

“Following the event, Amadia Shopping Centre's management made several attempts to contact Chef Smith's team regarding the progress of video uploads and the Guinness World Records (GWR) response, but received no replies," stated a press release from Amadia Shopping Centre dated July 4.

To make matters worse, they say Chef Smith scheduled a press conference to announce the results of his GWR application, without notifying them.

“On July 3, 2024, a flyer announced a press conference by Chef Smith at the La Palm Royal Beach to disclose the outcome of his GWR attempt, without notifying Amadia Shopping Centre, the main sponsor, in violation of the contract," the press release noted.

The statement further reported that the shopping centre, after several attempts arrested Chef Smith and the police are currently investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the chef has been exposed for attempting to deceive the media with a fabricated claim of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

On Tuesday, July 2, Chef Smith held a press conference at La Palm Beach Hotel in Accra where he unveiled himself as the new record holder with an incredible time of 802 hours and 25 minutes.

He showed journalists a certificate purporting to be from Guinness World Records to support his claim.

However, questions soon emerged over the authenticity of Smith's supposed record and certificate.

Accra-based GHOne TV journalist Edem Kojo contacted Guinness World Records directly to verify the chef's announcement.

In an email response seen by this portal, Guinness World Records' PR Manager Madalyn Bielfeld wrote: "No, this is not true at all. He does not hold the GWR title and that is not our certificate."

Bielfeld went on to identify the true record holder as Irishman Alan Fisher, who achieved 119 hours and 5 minutes 16 seconds in Matsue, Shimane, Japan in October 2023.