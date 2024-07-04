ModernGhana logo
Nana Akomea has refuted claims that Dan Botwe, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has resigned as Chairman of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign team.

Speculations have been rife that Dan Botwe has opted out of the team, although no reasons have been provided.

Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Nana Akomea, the Deputy Chairman of the campaign team, asserted that Dan Botwe has not resigned.

He stated emphatically, "If he has resigned, he would inform me.

“Dan Botwe and I are very close; there is no way he will take a decision like this without telling me."

