ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

  Thu, 04 Jul 2024
Politics NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

Malik Basintale, Deputy Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as Napo is not a suitable candidate to be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

Dr Bawumia has announced his choice of running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the majority caucus, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Basintale stated that the Energy Minister does not have the necessary competencies to be a running mate.

According to Basintable, the former Education Minister has a bad track record and is noted for his arrogance.

“[Napo] is a very bad candidate…He has a very bad track record…He was the same person who came to take us back to dumsor and today lights go off recklessly here and there. Same man.”

“So people know the man Napo. People know how arrogant he is, people know how confrontational, how he lacks the temperament, how he lacks the competencies to fit in the space of being a running mate,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

1 hour ago

Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

1 hour ago

Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours

1 hour ago

'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not for you' —– Hassan Ayariga advises Cheddar 'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP

1 hour ago

NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative ideas, selective recruitment NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative id...

2 hours ago

Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to government Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to gover...

2 hours ago

CPJ has called on authorities in Burkina Faso to ensure the safety of journalists Kalifara SÃ©rÃ© (left), Adama Bayala, and Serge Atiana Oulon, who went missing in June 2024. (Screenshots: YouTube/BF1, YouTube/BF1, and photo courtesy of L'Ã‰vÃ©nement) Three journalists disappear, 3 media outlets suspended in Burkina Faso

2 hours ago

NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel

5 hours ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line