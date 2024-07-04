NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

Malik Basintale, Deputy Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), says Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh known popularly as Napo is not a suitable candidate to be Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s running mate.

Dr Bawumia has announced his choice of running mate to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the majority caucus, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Point Blank on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Basintale stated that the Energy Minister does not have the necessary competencies to be a running mate.

According to Basintable, the former Education Minister has a bad track record and is noted for his arrogance.

“[Napo] is a very bad candidate…He has a very bad track record…He was the same person who came to take us back to dumsor and today lights go off recklessly here and there. Same man.”

“So people know the man Napo. People know how arrogant he is, people know how confrontational, how he lacks the temperament, how he lacks the competencies to fit in the space of being a running mate,” he stated.

-citinewsroom