Kojo Oppong Nkrumah launches Ghana hydrological fund to tackle housing, flooding challenges

  Thu, 04 Jul 2024
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah launches Ghana hydrological fund to tackle housing, flooding challenges
Ghana has taken bold step towards addressing its longstanding housing and flooding issues with the opening of the Built Environment National Conference on Housing and Hydrology (BENCHH) 2024.

The three-day conference, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel, was inaugurated by the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who also launched the Ghana Hydrological Fund, a pivotal initiative aimed at managing flood risks and improving water management nationwide.

In his opening address, the Minister highlighted the gravity of Ghana’s flooding problems, exacerbated by inadequate drainage infrastructure and the impact of climate change.

He revealed that only 2 per cent of drainage channels in the Greater Accra Region, which require concrete lining, have been addressed so far, emphasising the urgent need for comprehensive action.

“Government through the Ministry of Works and Housing has prioritised an allocation of 1.5 million Ghana Cedis as seed money for the fund,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah announced.

He noted: “This fund is crucial for expediting essential projects such as drainage construction and dredging, and I call upon all stakeholders, including development partners, to contribute towards the success of the fund.”

The Ghana Hydrological Fund aims to provide a structured financial mechanism to address the nation’s flooding challenges. The Minister explained that the fund would support projects essential for mitigating flood risks and managing water resources more effectively.

In addition to addressing flooding, the Minister discussed the country’s housing deficit, which currently stands at 1.8 million units.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by affordable housing programs due to funding limitations and project delays.

Mr. Oppong Nkrumah advocated for robust public-private partnerships, offering incentives for private developers to undertake large-scale affordable housing projects to meet the growing demand.

Throughout the BENCHH 2024 conference, participants will engage in discussions on regulatory reforms and the establishment of a Works Inspectorate Unit to ensure adherence to building and safety standards.

The Ministry plans to present comprehensive reports on government initiatives, achievements, and challenges, and seek innovative solutions from stakeholders.

“The outcomes of BENCHH 2024 have the potential to drive tangible progress in Ghana’s built environment sector,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said, urging participants to actively engage in discussions and contribute their expertise.

