ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours

  Thu, 04 Jul 2024
Headlines Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours
THU, 04 JUL 2024 LISTEN

The High Court in Accra has given lawyers for National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia 24 hours to file a medical excuse duty to justify why their client failed to appear in court to defend himself in a GHS20 million defamation case.

The lawsuit, filed by former Auditor-General Professor Dua Agyeman, concerns statements made by Mr. Asiedu Nketia in the media, alleging that Prof. Dua Agyeman generated fake audit reports, leading to his dismissal by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana (ICAG).

Mr. Asiedu Nketia, who has not appeared in court since the case commenced in October 2018, was scheduled to open his defense on Monday, July 1, 2024. However, he failed to show up, citing illness.

Presiding Judge Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay has ordered his lawyers to produce a medical excuse duty within 24 hours to substantiate their claim.

Following the court's directive, Prof. Dua Agyeman remarked: "That is what they do. They lie and then run away from their lies."

Top Stories

1 hour ago

NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale NAPO not competent to be Bawumia’s running mate –Malik Basintale

1 hour ago

Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP Election 2024: No room for vigilante groups – NPP

1 hour ago

Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours Court orders Johnson Asiedu Nketia to provide medical excuse within 24hours

1 hour ago

'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not for you' —– Hassan Ayariga advises Cheddar 'I don't know what got you into the game; focus on your business, presidency not...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP Election 2024: We’ll present flagbearer by August – CPP

1 hour ago

NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative ideas, selective recruitment NIA staff petition Akufo-Addo to remove Prof Attafuah over lack of innovative id...

2 hours ago

Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to government Give serial killings in Wa national attention – Former NPP Communicator to gover...

2 hours ago

CPJ has called on authorities in Burkina Faso to ensure the safety of journalists Kalifara SÃ©rÃ© (left), Adama Bayala, and Serge Atiana Oulon, who went missing in June 2024. (Screenshots: YouTube/BF1, YouTube/BF1, and photo courtesy of L'Ã‰vÃ©nement) Three journalists disappear, 3 media outlets suspended in Burkina Faso

2 hours ago

NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel NASPA denies strike, urges calm among National Service Personnel

5 hours ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line