Why Minister Wike's Suicide Language Could Incite More Suicidal Thoughts and Acts in Nigeria

LISTEN

The Dangerous Impact of Influential Leaders Like Minister Wike: How Suicide Language Can Push Weak, Angry, Confused, and Guilt-Ridden Individuals—Including Those Under Legal, Financial, or Emotional Stress—Toward Suicidal Thoughts and Actions

Mr. Bola Tinubu, as the President of Nigeria, you are at the forefront of navigating our nation through its intricate challenges, with the critical issue of mental health looming large. The recent incident involving Minister Nyesom Wike has sent shockwaves through Nigeria, particularly within the mental health community. The Minister's cavalier suggestion, made at the nation's capital, that Senator Ireti Kingibe should "go and hug transformer" or "go and hang yourself in the transformer" if she was dissatisfied with his administration's performance, is not only reckless but also psychologically dangerous.

These words, uttered by a high-ranking government official, are a stark illustration of the perilous influence public leaders can wield with their speech. They reflect a disturbing lack of understanding of the psychological impact of such rhetoric, especially in a country where mental health issues are rampant and suicide rates are on the rise. The World Health Organization's classification of suicide as a leading cause of death among the youth globally is a stark reminder of the urgency of this issue in Nigeria.

Since he made these statements in his capacity as FCT Minister, the reach of his words has been amplified exponentially. Nigerian radios, newspapers, and all types of social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube are carrying the news, spreading his harmful message far and wide. The extensive coverage ensures that the damaging effects of his words touch even the most vulnerable and isolated individuals.

Negative words from powerful individuals, especially those in leadership positions, can have profound psychological effects on society. When leaders speak carelessly about sensitive issues like suicide, their words can push vulnerable individuals—whether they are low or high-level government officials, the poor or wealthy, or those who are already troubled—toward desperate actions. Such rhetoric can exacerbate feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, and worthlessness among those who are already struggling, potentially leading them to contemplate or even commit suicide. The influence of suicide language from powerful figures is akin to violent language; both have deep and wide-reaching effects that can ripple through society, causing harm to individuals across various socio-economic strata.

Minister Wike's words are particularly harmful because they come at a time when efforts are being made to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and to encourage those in need to seek help. His casual endorsement of suicide as a solution to dissatisfaction is not only psychologically irresponsible but also poses a direct threat to vulnerable individuals who may be influenced by such statements. This includes individuals who are angry, helpless, weak, in trouble, sick, overlooked, under criminal investigation, in debt, experiencing legal stress, facing hardship, or dealing with any form of emotional or psychological turmoil. This kind of rhetoric undermines the work of mental health professionals and advocates who are fighting to create a supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges.

In an African society like Nigeria, where girls and women are often underlooked and culturally powerless, Minister Wike's disrespectful and suicidal language sends a particularly damaging message. This rhetoric reinforces the notion that the concerns and well-being of women are insignificant and unworthy of respect. For girls and women, who already face significant cultural and societal challenges, such statements can deepen feelings of powerlessness and despair, further exacerbating mental health issues and potentially leading to tragic outcomes. Making matters worse, Senator Ireti Kingibe is the only senator from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and a mother. Minister Wike not only suggested she end her life but also wished her more pressure to raise her blood pressure, essentially wishing her death. This is another negative psychological blow from a higher authority, speaking insensitively about medical issues. Such comments can lead those with high blood pressure or under various forms of pressure to contemplate suicide.

The incident also sheds light on the concerning culture within our government regarding mental health and suicide. It is imperative that our leaders recognize the psychological impact of their words and actions, especially on those who are battling mental health issues. The Federal Capital Territory, as the center of our nation's governance, should be a bastion of empathy and understanding, not a source of psychological harm.

President Tinubu, you are presented with a pivotal moment to set a precedent in addressing such critical issues. A public and unequivocal apology from Mr. Wike is imperative—it must not only acknowledge the profound psychological distress his comments have caused but also commit to a transformative change in discourse that champions mental health awareness and support.

The pattern of Mr. Wike's recent behavior, marked by negative speech towards others, ongoing political battles, not only with his predecessor, the current governor of Rivers State, but also with notable human rights activists and elders within his state, and now with a woman, raises significant concerns. This continuous engagement in conflict and controversy begs the question: Is this trajectory beneficial for Mr. Wike's own physical and mental well-being? It is doubtful.

Perhaps, Mr. President, it is time to consider the broader implications of such behavior. It may be prudent for you to gently suggest to Mr. Wike the value of seeking help, not only for his sake but also for the well-being of those he influences. Encouraging a culture of seeking support when needed can set a powerful example for the nation, emphasizing the importance of mental health and well-being for all Nigerians.

The disrespect in Mr. Wike's statement, directed at a female senator, is also a reflection of the broader challenges women face in leadership positions. It underscores the need for a leadership culture that respects and empowers women, alongside a commitment to psychological safety for all.

The Federal Capital Territory should be a model of psychological well-being, emphasizing respect, understanding, and support for all individuals. Our leaders must lead by example, fostering an environment where mental health is prioritized and where words are weighed with consideration for their psychological impact.

In this critical moment, we look to you, Mr. President, to embody the psychological resilience and compassion that our nation needs. The incident involving Mr. Wike is a call to action to reaffirm our commitment to psychological well-being, respect, and accountability. By insisting on a heartfelt apology from Mr. Wike and reaffirming your administration's dedication to mental health initiatives, you can provide a beacon of hope to those who have been psychologically wounded by this episode.

Your response to this critical matter is not just a reflection of your leadership but a testament to the psychological well-being of our nation. It can serve as a powerful reassurance that the mental health and dignity of every citizen are protected, beyond political allegiances. This is a moment of psychological reckoning, an opportunity to demonstrate unequivocally that no individual, regardless of their power or position, is above the responsibility to safeguard the psychological safety of the Nigerian populace. Such decisive action will not only address the immediate psychological harm but also set a precedent for ethical leadership and compassionate governance that will resonate through the ages. It will declare to the world that Nigeria is committed to upholding the highest standards of psychological care and respect for all its citizens, leaving an indelible mark on the legacy of your administration.

Should you harbor any hesitation or fear in critiquing Mr. Wike, consider the psychological impact of his words on the vulnerable. Seek the support of key figures within your administration who can emphasize the importance of psychological safety and the need for a public apology and reflection from Mr. Wike.

It is imperative that you do not feign ignorance of this issue, treating the psychological concerns and well-being of Nigerians as inconsequential. The foundation of the public's trust in your leadership is at stake, and it is your duty to address this matter with the gravity and immediacy it demands. By taking decisive and meaningful action, you will not only uphold the core values of your administration but also strengthen the psychological trust and confidence of the Nigerian populace in their leadership.

Thank you for considering this critical issue with the psychological depth it deserves. It inspires hope that together, we can cultivate a society where psychological understanding and compassion flourish, particularly as we engage in public discourse on the paramount issues of mental health and suicide prevention. By nurturing these values, we can create a sanctuary of psychological safety and support for all Nigerians, in a world where no individual feels above the sacred principles enshrined in our constitution.

As the nation and I eagerly await your direct response, we hold onto the belief that your leadership will guide us towards a brighter future, where every voice is heard, and every life is valued. Your words and actions have the power to shape the psychological narrative of our society, and it is with bated breath that we anticipate your stance on this pressing matter.