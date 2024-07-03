NSS releases April allawa amid nationwide strike by Personnel

In a swift response to a nationwide strike declared by National Service Scheme (NSS) personnel, the NSS has quickly released arrears for April, addressing a critical issue impacting the livelihoods of its members.

The Concerned National Service Scheme Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) initiated the strike on July 3, 2024, due to unpaid allowances, which have left many personnel struggling to meet basic needs.

In a prompt move to mitigate the situation, the National Executive Council of the National Service Personnel Association issued a statement on the same day, confirming that the NSS Secretariat has released the payment for April. The funds are expected to be available in personnel accounts by July 5, 2024.

"The Secretariat has released payment for April, and it is expected to reflect in personnel accounts on July 5, 2024," the statement read.

"May allowances are also expected to be paid shortly after the April funds are reflected."

The Council urged personnel to remain calm as efforts are being made to resolve all outstanding issues. This decisive action by the NSS Secretariat demonstrates a commitment to addressing the concerns of service personnel and ensuring their financial stability.

The strike and subsequent response underscore the importance of timely allowance payments to support the welfare of national service personnel across Ghana.

