IMF's $360million not enough to service Ghana's Eurobond debt — Ato Forson

The $360 million received from the IMF as part of Ghana's economic support programme will not be sufficient to service the country's upcoming Eurobond debt repayment, according to Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament.

In a post on X on Wednesday, July 3, Dr. Ato Forson averred that the IMF funds "are not enough to service the initial debt of USD 477m that the government of Ghana has agreed with EuroBond holders."

He added, "It is obvious that the failure on the part of the Government of Ghana to build buffers in anticipation of such payments will now become a major risk to the Ghanaian economy."

The vocal lawmaker said "This means a lot for the Ghana Cedi" and urged Ghanaians to "get ready" for potential negative impacts on the local currency.

The $360 million disbursement from the IMF followed the approval of Ghana's second review under the three-year extended credit facility.

The cash meant for budget support and stabilization of the local currency, was officially credited to the Central Bank’s account on Tuesday, July 2.