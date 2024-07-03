ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

IMF's $360million not enough to service Ghana's Eurobond debt — Ato Forson

Headlines Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

The $360 million received from the IMF as part of Ghana's economic support programme will not be sufficient to service the country's upcoming Eurobond debt repayment, according to Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader in Parliament.

In a post on X on Wednesday, July 3, Dr. Ato Forson averred that the IMF funds "are not enough to service the initial debt of USD 477m that the government of Ghana has agreed with EuroBond holders."

He added, "It is obvious that the failure on the part of the Government of Ghana to build buffers in anticipation of such payments will now become a major risk to the Ghanaian economy."

The vocal lawmaker said "This means a lot for the Ghana Cedi" and urged Ghanaians to "get ready" for potential negative impacts on the local currency.

The $360 million disbursement from the IMF followed the approval of Ghana's second review under the three-year extended credit facility.

The cash meant for budget support and stabilization of the local currency, was officially credited to the Central Bank’s account on Tuesday, July 2.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Withdraw L.I on cement price regulation – Speaker Bagbin tells KT Hammond Withdraw L.I on cement price regulation – Speaker Bagbin tells KT Hammond

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson IMF's $360million not enough to service Ghana's Eurobond debt — Ato Forson

1 hour ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

1 hour ago

EC reschedules voters' exhibition exercise from July 15-24 to August 20-27 EC reschedules voters' exhibition exercise from July 15-24 to August 20-27

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Many Ghanaian voters will not be swayed by last-minute projects — Global InfoAnalytics Election 2024: Many Ghanaian voters will not be swayed by last-minute projects —...

1 hour ago

Replacement of Passport with Ghana Card is a progressive step towards modernisation, efficiency – NPP Germany Replacement of Passport with Ghana Card is a progressive step towards modernisat...

1 hour ago

Reducing July 1 from holiday to commemorative day deliberate attempt by NPP gov’t to deny Nkrumah’s role in Ghana’s independence — Kwesi Pratt Reducing July 1 from holiday to commemorative day deliberate attempt by NPP gov’...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahama[left] and Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, Deputy NPP Communications Director 'blood-sucking parasite' Mahama has 'greedily' enjoyed ¢32 million in state fund...

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: Supreme Court to decide on interlocutory injunctions on July 17 Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: Supreme Court to decide on interlocutory injunctions on July ...

4 hours ago

Hannah Bissiw walks out of LIVE Studio interview on JoyPrime   Hannah Bissiw walks out of LIVE Studio interview on JoyPrime  

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line