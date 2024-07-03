ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional Supreme Court judges

Headlines Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo

The Chief Justice of Ghana Gertrude Torkornoo has stated the need for additional Supreme Court judges.

She says the move will help tackle the growing backlog of cases at the apex court.

She cited the "several cases pending" as she delivered her closing remarks after hearing two lawsuits challenging Parliament's passage of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill on Wednesday, July 3.

"The ruling is adjourned to July 17, 2024. We must thank everyone for their patience, but this is our lot. There are several cases pending, right? That is why we need more Supreme Court judges," Chief Justice Torkornoo said.

Her comments came after formally requesting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice implied that strengthening the apex court with more justices is needed to help clear the backlog.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

Withdraw L.I on cement price regulation – Speaker Bagbin tells KT Hammond Withdraw L.I on cement price regulation – Speaker Bagbin tells KT Hammond

1 hour ago

Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson IMF's $360million not enough to service Ghana's Eurobond debt — Ato Forson

1 hour ago

Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkonoo There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional ...

1 hour ago

EC reschedules voters' exhibition exercise from July 15-24 to August 20-27 EC reschedules voters' exhibition exercise from July 15-24 to August 20-27

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Many Ghanaian voters will not be swayed by last-minute projects — Global InfoAnalytics Election 2024: Many Ghanaian voters will not be swayed by last-minute projects —...

1 hour ago

Replacement of Passport with Ghana Card is a progressive step towards modernisation, efficiency – NPP Germany Replacement of Passport with Ghana Card is a progressive step towards modernisat...

1 hour ago

Reducing July 1 from holiday to commemorative day deliberate attempt by NPP gov’t to deny Nkrumah’s role in Ghana’s independence — Kwesi Pratt Reducing July 1 from holiday to commemorative day deliberate attempt by NPP gov’...

3 hours ago

Former President John Mahama[left] and Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, Deputy NPP Communications Director 'blood-sucking parasite' Mahama has 'greedily' enjoyed ¢32 million in state fund...

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: Supreme Court to decide on interlocutory injunctions on July 17 Anti-LGBTQI+ bill: Supreme Court to decide on interlocutory injunctions on July ...

4 hours ago

Hannah Bissiw walks out of LIVE Studio interview on JoyPrime   Hannah Bissiw walks out of LIVE Studio interview on JoyPrime  

Just in....

Which team do you think has the higher chance of winning the 2024 elections?

Started: 02-07-2024 | Ends: 31-10-2024
body-container-line