There are several cases pending — Chief Justice explains request for additional Supreme Court judges

The Chief Justice of Ghana Gertrude Torkornoo has stated the need for additional Supreme Court judges.

She says the move will help tackle the growing backlog of cases at the apex court.

She cited the "several cases pending" as she delivered her closing remarks after hearing two lawsuits challenging Parliament's passage of the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill on Wednesday, July 3.

"The ruling is adjourned to July 17, 2024. We must thank everyone for their patience, but this is our lot. There are several cases pending, right? That is why we need more Supreme Court judges," Chief Justice Torkornoo said.

Her comments came after formally requesting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint five new judges to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice implied that strengthening the apex court with more justices is needed to help clear the backlog.