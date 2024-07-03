Legacy Foundation and Legacy Hospital provide free medical care for inmates at Kumasi Central Prisons

In a groundbreaking initiative, Legacy Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has partnered with Legacy Hospital to provide free health screenings for inmates at the Kumasi Central Prisons.

Led by Prof. Joseph York, CEO of Legacy Hospital and Head of Surgery at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a team of medical professionals conducted comprehensive health screenings, including blood pressure checks, blood sugar tests, and HIV screenings.

Inmates also received counseling and education on healthy lifestyle choices.

"This initiative demonstrates our commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of marginalized communities in Ghana," said Mr. Asare Isaac, Director of Operations for Legacy Foundation. "We believe that everyone deserves access to quality healthcare, regardless of their circumstances. We are grateful to partner with Legacy Hospital to make this possible for the inmates at Kumasi Prisons."

The inmates expressed heartfelt gratitude for the care and attention received, with Chief Superintendent Richard Bukari stating, "This is the first time we have received such comprehensive medical care. We are grateful for the kindness and compassion shown to us."

This partnership between Legacy Foundation and Legacy Hospital showcases the power of collaboration in improving lives. Legacy Foundation has pledged to continue supporting the prison community through regular health screenings and initiatives.

