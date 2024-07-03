ModernGhana logo
EC reschedules voters' exhibition exercise from July 15-24 to August 20-27

The Electoral Commission (EC) has rescheduled the 2024 voter exhibition exercise from August 20 to 27.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 3, the EC said the exhibition exercise has been pushed back by a week.

The exercise was initially scheduled to begin on Monday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 24, but will now take place from August 20 to 27.

The change in date has been effected due to the mop-up voter registration exercise which is taking place from August 1-3.

The EC is encouraging all eligible Ghanaians eligible to participate in the exhibition exercise.

"The Commission encourages the Public to participate in the Exhibition Exercise," said Fred Tetteh, Deputy Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the EC.

The exhibition period allows registered voters to check for the accuracy of their details in the register and notify the EC of any errors ahead of the December polls.

It presents an opportunity for corrections to be made before the final register is published for the election.

Political parties also take the chance to confirm that registered supporters have been correctly listed.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

