Mahama claims Ghana is broke yet has no problem feeding on it; received total of GH¢32 million in salaries, allowances and other benefits — Owusu Bempah

Deputy Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of speaking from both sides of the mouth regarding Ghana's economic situation.

In a write-up, Owusu Bempah argues that Mr. Mahama has no issue continuing to take in huge emoluments from the state despite claiming repeatedly that times are hard for Ghanaians.

"This is a man who continue to talk about hardship in this country. He claims things are hard in the country and yet continue to rake in emoluments from the state," Owusu Bempah wrote.

According to the NPP communicator, since losing power in 2017, Mr. Mahama has received a total of GH¢32 million in salaries, allowances and other benefits from the state despite being a private citizen.

He notes that apart from an ex-gratia payment of GH¢14 million, Mr. Mahama has taken home over GH¢18 million in salaries alone to date.

"Essentially, since Mahama was voted out of office in 2017, he has received a non-taxable salary of GH¢1,934,832.00. He has also received GH¢9,123.00 monthly as rent. This means that since 2017, when Ghanaians voted against John Mahama, Mahama has received an accommodation allowance totalling GH¢629,487.00," Owusu Bempah revealed in the write-up.

Owusu Bempah expressed disgust at Mr. Mahama enjoying such huge sums from the state at a time he claims the average Ghanaian is suffering economic hardship.

"The sheer dishonesty of Mahama and his gluttony alone makes me want to throw up. He is so vile, so disgusting and blood-sucking parasite, but worst of all he is so out of touch with reality," he said.