'blood-sucking parasite' Mahama has 'greedily' enjoyed ¢32 million in state funds since leaving office — Owusu Bempah alleges

Former President John Mahama has received over ¢32 million in state funds in the form of emoluments, allowances, and benefits since leaving office in 2017, according to claims made by Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a write-up seen by this portal, Owusu Bempah accuses Mr. Mahama of "gluttonous self-indulgence" and "greedily" enjoying state resources amid hypocrisy.

He alleges that Mahama has received approximately ¢18 million as salary and end-of-service benefits and an additional ¢14 million as ex gratia payment in the past five years.

Owusu Bempah notes that "Mahama, apart from the GH¢14 million ex gratia, has, since 2017, received a total of GH¢18.5 million from the state as salary and emoluments combined."

The NPP spokesperson also says Mahama receives a monthly salary of GH¢35,000, accommodation allowance of GH¢9,123 per month, fully furnished office and staff, two Toyota Land Cruiser vehicles with drivers that are replaced every four years, and over $1 million in overseas travel expenses - all paid for by the state.

Owusu Bempah contends that "no former president has ever enjoyed" such a huge ex gratia package and continuous end-of-service benefits like Mahama.

He describes the former president as "so vile, so disgusting and blood-sucking parasite" for claiming these state funds while campaigning to return to office despite complaining of hardship in the country.