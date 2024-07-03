I called Adam Bonaa’s wife to plead to her conscience; I didn’t threaten her – COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa

LISTEN

Executive Director for the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has reacted to the allegation that she called the wife of Security Analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa and threatened her.

According to the EOCO boss, she only contacted the wife of Dr. Bonaa to appeal to her conscience as a fellow woman.

“I called the wife to plead to her conscience as a fellow woman because she wouldn’t be happy if the least opportunity that Bonaa gets he will lie about me.

“I told her that all that he has said doesn’t mean anything to me. But if he doesn’t stop I will pray. If she doesn’t call her husband (Dr. Bonaa) to order, I will go on my knees and I will pray to my God and my God will listen and she the wife might become an innocent victim. Because, when I pray with an open heart, and I tell God that this man is hurting me because he is lying about me. My God that I serve will listen to me”, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said in an interview with Starr News.

The reaction comes after Security Analyst Adam Bonaa in an interview with Starr FM on Wednesday morning alleged that COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has called her wife and threatened his family including his children.

“She actually called my wife to threaten my wife, children, and me.

“Why does she have the audacity? Why does Maame Yaa Tiwaa think that myself and others petitioning for a probe to be instituted by Parliament and for that matter and the Police leaked tape of her name being mentioned? And related matters with regards to what we are talking she would have the audacity not to call me directly but to call my wife and issue a threat and follow up with a message to my wife’s phone threatening me and my family,” Dr. Adam Bonaa revealed.

Raising concern about the conduct of the Executive Director of EOCO, the security analyst said he would file a complaint against COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

“I thought that for someone of her calibre who has been put in charge of a public office to do that, I found that very appalling and so I am going to make a formal complaint to the CID for her to be questioned,” Dr. Bonaa added.