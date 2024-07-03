UG’s Adum Kwapong hall JCR elections turn violent as NPP members allegedly attack office

The elections for the Junior Common Room (JCR) executives at Alexander Adum Kwapong Hall, University of Ghana ended in violence Tuesday evening according to an official statement from the JCR.

According to the statement, at around 8pm, shortly after the election results were declared, the NPP Vice Chairperson for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, the TESCON President of Legon campus, and a group of alleged TESCON members forcibly entered the JCR office.

"They assaulted Aaron Kumi Akwasi, the Chief of Staff and President-elect, and removed him from the premises.

“They later returned and attacked Huzey Ephraim, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, causing him injuries, and also injured the incumbent President of the hall in the process," the statement alleges.

It adds that the perpetrators "caused significant damage to the JCR office and put the safety of residents and executives at risk."

The JCR said it is "taking further action to ensure that those responsible are held accountable and that justice is served."