Akufo-Addo nominates Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at Energy Ministry

Hebert Krapa [File Photo]

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Hebert Krapa as Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

According to the President, this has become necessary due to the escalated workload at the ministry.

The nomination has been sent to Parliament for approval.

“I’m writing to seek Parliamentary approval for the appointment of Honourable Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at the Minister of Energy in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution.

“It has been the practice for some time for the Minister of Energy to be populated by a substantive minister and three deputy ministers.

“In view of the exceptionally heavy workload now attendant at the Ministry, it has become necessary to appoint a Minister of State at the Ministry in the person of Honourable Herbert Krapa, who is currently a deputy minister,” the President said in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

Currently, the nominee, Mr. Hebert Krapa holds the position as Deputy Energy Minister.

He is also Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s Board.