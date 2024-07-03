ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 03 Jul 2024 Headlines

Akufo-Addo nominates Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at Energy Ministry

Hebert Krapa [File Photo]Hebert Krapa [File Photo]
LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Hebert Krapa as Minister of State at the Energy Ministry.

According to the President, this has become necessary due to the escalated workload at the ministry.

The nomination has been sent to Parliament for approval.

“I’m writing to seek Parliamentary approval for the appointment of Honourable Herbert Krapa as Minister of State at the Minister of Energy in accordance with Article 78 of the Constitution.

“It has been the practice for some time for the Minister of Energy to be populated by a substantive minister and three deputy ministers.

“In view of the exceptionally heavy workload now attendant at the Ministry, it has become necessary to appoint a Minister of State at the Ministry in the person of Honourable Herbert Krapa, who is currently a deputy minister,” the President said in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament.

Currently, the nominee, Mr. Hebert Krapa holds the position as Deputy Energy Minister.

He is also Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s Board.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Justin Koduah Frimpong, NPP General Secretary What is Mahama coming to do with just four years in office? — Justin Kodua quizz...

2 hours ago

We’re being enslaved, no payment for months — NSS personnel declare strike We’re being enslaved, no payment for months — NSS personnel declare strike

2 hours ago

EOCO boss has threatened me not to mention her name again — Adam Bonaa EOCO boss has threatened me not to mention her name again — Adam Bonaa

2 hours ago

2024 election: We are going to elect a leader; we are not going to war – Akufo-Addo 2024 election: We are going to elect a leader; we are not going to war – Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Bawumia running mate: Little to nothing will be done to change Bawumia's choice; NAPO is chosen — Nana Akomea  Bawumia running mate: Little to nothing will be done to change Bawumia's choice;...

2 hours ago

Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, two in critical conditions Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, t...

2 hours ago

A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment

2 hours ago

Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - Prof. Opoku Amankwah Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - P...

2 hours ago

High flight tickets: Airlines pay $2,000 for overflying Ghana, other African countries - ASKY MD reveals High flight tickets: Airlines pay $2,000 for overflying Ghana, other African cou...

Just in....

Ghana's Future Under Mahama: Hope or Illusion?

Started: 10-06-2024 | Ends: 31-08-2024
body-container-line