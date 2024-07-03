ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Majority in NPP still prefer me to be Ghana’s president — Alan

NPP Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential candidate
WED, 03 JUL 2024 LISTEN
Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential candidate

Former NPP stalwart and independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has posited that the majority of members in his former party still support him to be Ghana's president over their own candidate.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Kyerematen stated confidently that most New Patriotic Party (NPP) cadres would rather want to see him in the highest office instead of the party's flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He stressed that the current state of the country makes him the better choice to lead its affairs.

"I am the president Ghana needs at this time. When you have a divided country, you need somebody who resonates with people from different political parties, whether it is the NDC or the NPP," Kyerematen remarked.

"Even now that I’ve left the NPP, I can tell the majority of the rank and file that the NPP will still prefer me as president; they still love me, and there is no doubt about that,” he added.

According to the independent candidate, his long history with the NPP and contributions to the party and nation have made him the preferred choice for leadership over his opponents.

"This is because they know the contributions I have made not only to the formation of the NPP but also to the country," Kyerematen stated.

He added "Even the rank and file of the party, and the majority of them know my worth, and they know that if I am president, their lives would be better than any other person."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, two in critical conditions Offinso-Kwaagyekrom: Two motorbikes involve in head-on collision; two killed, t...

34 minutes ago

A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment A/R: School Feeding Caterers threaten to stop cooking despite receiving payment

37 minutes ago

Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - Prof. Opoku Amankwah Free SHS Policy: Reviewing to allow parents to pay fees won't solve problems - P...

46 minutes ago

High flight tickets: Airlines pay $2,000 for overflying Ghana, other African countries - ASKY MD reveals High flight tickets: Airlines pay $2,000 for overflying Ghana, other African cou...

2 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent Presidential candidate Majority in NPP still prefer me to be Ghana’s president — Alan

3 hours ago

Alan Kyeremateng, Independent presidential candidate Ghanaians know and love me than Bawumia and Mahama — Alan

3 hours ago

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu [File Photo] NDC suspends Central Regional Chairman Richard Kofi Asiedu for anti-party conduc...

3 hours ago

Alan Kyerematen [File Photo] There is no village in Ghana where they don’t know me; the people love me – Alan

3 hours ago

Maame Tiwaa called my wife; threatened her and my children – Adam Bonaa alleges Maame Tiwaa called my wife; threatened her and my children – Adam Bonaa alleges

5 hours ago

Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax

Just in....
body-container-line