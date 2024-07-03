Majority in NPP still prefer me to be Ghana’s president — Alan

Former NPP stalwart and independent presidential candidate Alan Kyerematen has posited that the majority of members in his former party still support him to be Ghana's president over their own candidate.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Kyerematen stated confidently that most New Patriotic Party (NPP) cadres would rather want to see him in the highest office instead of the party's flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He stressed that the current state of the country makes him the better choice to lead its affairs.

"I am the president Ghana needs at this time. When you have a divided country, you need somebody who resonates with people from different political parties, whether it is the NDC or the NPP," Kyerematen remarked.

"Even now that I’ve left the NPP, I can tell the majority of the rank and file that the NPP will still prefer me as president; they still love me, and there is no doubt about that,” he added.

According to the independent candidate, his long history with the NPP and contributions to the party and nation have made him the preferred choice for leadership over his opponents.

"This is because they know the contributions I have made not only to the formation of the NPP but also to the country," Kyerematen stated.

He added "Even the rank and file of the party, and the majority of them know my worth, and they know that if I am president, their lives would be better than any other person."