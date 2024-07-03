Ghanaians know and love me than Bawumia and Mahama — Alan

The founder and leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has declared that Ghanaians know and love him more than his rivals in the 2024 elections, NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM on Wednesday, July 3, Alan Kyerematen claimed that "there is no village in Ghana where Alan will not be recognised either by face or by my name and none of the two candidates [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama] have that level of penetration in the country."

He went on to say "I have been around and this is true everywhere and this is my own assessment. There is no election that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went that you will not find Alan standing side by side with him and on the ground. The people love Alan."

Mr. Kyerematen described his level of popularity as almost spiritual, saying "there is some spirituality about leadership when people say it is God who makes kings.”

“It is real and that is why I have bid my time; that is why I have never been worried because never before in our country has there been a compelling case for an independent candidate,” he added.

He added that from his experience campaigning nationwide, "70 to 80 percent of people say that they are tired of the NDC and the NPP. But if Alan is coming, they will change their minds and vote."