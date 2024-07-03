NDC suspends Central Regional Chairman Richard Kofi Asiedu for anti-party conduct

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu [File Photo]

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu.

The decision has been affirmed by the Functional Executive Council (FEC) of the party.

Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu has been suspended for anti-party behaviour and blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the party.

In a press release from the NDC on Wednesday, July 3, it said the suspension will last one month.

“FEC has suspended the Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu for a period of one month, for anti-party conduct pursuant to Article 48 of the NDC Constitution. His suspension is on account of his blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the party and the express instructions of the leadership of the party.

“His situation was particularly aggravated due to the fact that he has committed similar infractions in the past and has been advised repeatedly against such behavior,” the NDC release signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said.

Meanwhile, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC has quashed the purported withdrawal and suspension of the party's 2024 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Assin Central, Mr. Nurein Shaibu Migyimah.

This decision was taken after a meeting with a delegation from the Central Regional Executive body of the party, led by the Regional Chairman and hearing the reasons for their purported withdrawal of the party's PC for Assin Central constituency.

After carefully examining the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter, FEC established that the purported withdrawal of the PC for Assin Central was unlawful and, hence null and void.