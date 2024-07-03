ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 03 Jul 2024 NDC

NDC suspends Central Regional Chairman Richard Kofi Asiedu for anti-party conduct

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu [File Photo]NDC Central Regional Chairman, Richard Kofi Asiedu [File Photo]
LISTEN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu.

The decision has been affirmed by the Functional Executive Council (FEC) of the party.

Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu has been suspended for anti-party behaviour and blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the party.

In a press release from the NDC on Wednesday, July 3, it said the suspension will last one month.

“FEC has suspended the Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu for a period of one month, for anti-party conduct pursuant to Article 48 of the NDC Constitution. His suspension is on account of his blatant refusal to adhere to the Constitution of the party and the express instructions of the leadership of the party.

“His situation was particularly aggravated due to the fact that he has committed similar infractions in the past and has been advised repeatedly against such behavior,” the NDC release signed by General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said.

Meanwhile, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC has quashed the purported withdrawal and suspension of the party's 2024 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Assin Central, Mr. Nurein Shaibu Migyimah.

This decision was taken after a meeting with a delegation from the Central Regional Executive body of the party, led by the Regional Chairman and hearing the reasons for their purported withdrawal of the party's PC for Assin Central constituency.

After carefully examining the facts and circumstances surrounding the matter, FEC established that the purported withdrawal of the PC for Assin Central was unlawful and, hence null and void.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Chief Justice recommends five judges for Supreme Court

3 hours ago

I was thrown out of my official bungalow, my things thrown into the streets – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was thrown out of my official bungalow, my things thrown into the streets – Na...

3 hours ago

PURC has become politicised – Nana Yaa Jantuah PURC has become politicised – Nana Yaa Jantuah

3 hours ago

I’II accept ministerial appointment from Mahama – Former CPP General Secretary I’II accept ministerial appointment from Mahama – Former CPP General Secretary

4 hours ago

Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom

4 hours ago

July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah 2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating vot...

4 hours ago

HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective agai...

4 hours ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza [File Photo] We support LI to regulate cement prices because the issues we raised have been a...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax

Just in....
body-container-line