There is no village in Ghana where they don’t know me; the people love me – Alan

Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen is counting on his popularity to win the 2024 Presidential Election.

Speaking to Citi News in an interview, the former Minister of Trade and Industry indicated that there is no village in Ghana where he is not recognised.

He said he is loved all over the country after touring every corner.

This Alan Kyerematen believes is a big advantage for him over National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“There is no village in Ghana where Alan will not be recognised either by face or by my name and none of the two candidates [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama] have that level of penetration in the country,” he confidently claimed.

“I have been around and this is true everywhere and this is my own assessment. There is no election that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went that you will not find Alan standing side by side with him and on the ground. The people love Alan,” Alan Kyerematen argued.

Alan Kyerematen further noted that he is confident that this is his time to become president.

He said although he is going to contest as an Independent Candidate, everything shows that he is poised for victory.

“There is some spirituality about leadership when people say it is God who makes kings. It is real that is why I have bid my time; that is why I have never been worried because never before in our country has there been a compiling case for an independent candidate,” Alan opined.