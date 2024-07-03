Election 2024: NDC warns NPP against profiling security personnel to manipulate voting exercise

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a stern warning to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to cease profiling police officers based on political affiliation and to refrain from attempting any form of electoral manipulation.

In a strongly worded statement on Facebook, the NDC’s Director of Elections and IT, Dr Edward Omane Boamah highlighted the special voting dispensation granted to security personnel and students, allowing them to transfer their votes from today, July 3rd, to Friday, July 5th.

The party assured its supporters and all Ghanaians that they are well-prepared for the exercise, with agents monitoring and providing feedback throughout the process.

"We caution the NPP not to 'try' any gerrymandering 'games' with the exercise: our EAGLE EYES are wide open!" the NDC warned.

The NDC's concerns were sparked by an intercepted message allegedly from the NPP, directing all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to compile lists of district police officers, indicating their political affiliations, he revealed.

The message read: "Greetings hon members, please I have been directed to inform all MMDCEs to provide information on your district police officers from Constable to the Divisional Commanders.

Indicate those who are NPP and those who are NDC.

Please all Deans are to put them together and give them to the National Dean for onward submission thanks."

The NDC condemned this move, stating, "Let the NPP understand that even their own political appointees (ministers, CEOs, MMDCEs, etc.) are fed up with the incompetence, greed, mal-administration, and the ongoing general socio-economic pain and hardships afflicting Ghanaians."

The party emphasized that any attempts to secretly manipulate the voting process would not escape the scrutiny of the NDC's vigilant EAGLE EYES.

"NPP must stop profiling police men and women as NPP or NDC.

Hands off! You've already lost the trust of the men and women in uniform," the statement concluded

-Classfmonline