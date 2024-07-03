ModernGhana logo
Half of my ministers will be NPP, NDC members – Alan

  Wed, 03 Jul 2024
Presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolu­tionary Change, Alan Kyerematen, has disclosed that half of his ministers will come from members of the New Patriotic Party (NDC) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament if he is elected president in the upcoming December 7 general elections.

He said because he is mandated by the 1992 Constitution to get half his ministers from Parliament and being a president for all, his ministerial appointments will largely come from Parliament which will include NDC and NPP members and any other party or individual that will make it to Parliament.

Mr. Kyerematen told the host of the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Bernard Avle, that his selections will be based on individual merit and not political.

“I hear people asking, how are you going to get your ministers but that is very simple. I am saying that I will pick ministers from the two parties that are represented in Parliament and if there are other parties that will make it to Parliament, I also have the flexibility to pick independent candidates.

“I am picking them not because they are NPP or NDC. I will pick them on the basis of their own individual merits. It is just that they are in Parliament and I am required by the constitution to pick at least half of my ministers from Parliament.”

