ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 03 Jul 2024 Headlines

2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah

2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah
LISTEN

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Danquah has reacted to the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the Energy Minister does not possess the charisma to bring in floating voters to vote for the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking to Onua FM on Wednesday, July 3, Mussa Danquah opined that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was selected as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate to convince the NPP party.

“As a researcher who works with data, the first question I ask is, who is Matthew Opoku Prempeh coming to convince to vote for the NPP? Is it to convince floating voters or is he being brought in to convince the NPP party? Clearly, he is not being brought in to win floating voters.

“I don’t think he has the charisma to bring in floating voters, so the conclusion is that he is being brought in to mobilize the NPP,” Mussa Danquah said.

The researcher continued, “Normally, the running mate is used to attract floating voters, and I don’t think that is the aim of this selection.”

Last week, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia held separate engagements with President Akufo-Addo and the Majority Caucus in Parliament to present his decision to select Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

He is set to hold a meeting with the NPP Council of Elders before an official announcement of the running mate choice.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo Chief Justice recommends five judges for Supreme Court

35 minutes ago

I was thrown out of my official bungalow, my things thrown into the streets – Nana Yaa Jantuah I was thrown out of my official bungalow, my things thrown into the streets – Na...

35 minutes ago

PURC has become politicised – Nana Yaa Jantuah PURC has become politicised – Nana Yaa Jantuah

35 minutes ago

I’II accept ministerial appointment from Mahama – Former CPP General Secretary I’II accept ministerial appointment from Mahama – Former CPP General Secretary

1 hour ago

Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom Fetish Priest shoots three persons dead in Tepa-Baniekrom

1 hour ago

July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank July 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.63 to $1, GHS14.63 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah 2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating vot...

1 hour ago

HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective agai...

1 hour ago

Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Agbodza [File Photo] We support LI to regulate cement prices because the issues we raised have been a...

1 hour ago

Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax Ghanaian chef's 'longest cooking marathon' claim hoax

Just in....
body-container-line