2024 election: Matthew Opoku Prempeh lacks the charisma to bring in floating voters for NPP – Mussa Danquah

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Danquah has reacted to the selection of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the Energy Minister does not possess the charisma to bring in floating voters to vote for the NPP in the 2024 General Election.

Speaking to Onua FM on Wednesday, July 3, Mussa Danquah opined that Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh was selected as Dr. Bawumia’s running mate to convince the NPP party.

“As a researcher who works with data, the first question I ask is, who is Matthew Opoku Prempeh coming to convince to vote for the NPP? Is it to convince floating voters or is he being brought in to convince the NPP party? Clearly, he is not being brought in to win floating voters.

“I don’t think he has the charisma to bring in floating voters, so the conclusion is that he is being brought in to mobilize the NPP,” Mussa Danquah said.

The researcher continued, “Normally, the running mate is used to attract floating voters, and I don’t think that is the aim of this selection.”

Last week, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia held separate engagements with President Akufo-Addo and the Majority Caucus in Parliament to present his decision to select Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

He is set to hold a meeting with the NPP Council of Elders before an official announcement of the running mate choice.